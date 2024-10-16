MIL OSI Poland – 16.10.2024Pricing of EUR bond – additional information

Source: Republic of Poland in English

With reference to the press release from October 15, 2024 on the pricing of 7-year and 15-year EUR denominated benchmark bonds maturing on October 22, 2031, and October 22, 2039, the Ministry of Finance presents additional information concerning the structure of investors.

The structure of buyers was diversified. The 7-year bonds were allocated to investors from: Germany and Austria (27%), Great Britain and Ireland (25%), Southern Europe (14%), France (9%), Central and Eastern Europe (excl. Poland) (6%), Poland (5%), Nordics (4%), Switzerland (4%), Benelux (2%) and other countries (4%).

In terms of investor type, the buyers group of 7-year bonds included: investment funds (47%), banks (22%), central banks and public institutions (18%), hedge funds (9%), insurance institutions and pension funds (3%) and other financial institutions (1%).

The structure of buyers was diversified. The 15-year bonds were allocated to investors from: Germany and Austria (27%), Great Britain and Ireland (25%), Southern Europe (14%), France (9%), Central and Eastern Europe (excl. Poland) (6%), Poland (5%), Nordics (4%), Switzerland (4%), Benelux(2%) and other countires (4%).

In terms of investor type, the buyers group of 15-year bonds included: investment funds (58%), banks (15%), insurance institutions and pension funds (13%), hedge funds (12%), central banks and public institutions (1%) and other financial institutions (1%).

MIL OSI