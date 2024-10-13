Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Across the UAE, China, Pakistan, and Saudi Arabia: Diverse Adoption Rates, Consistent Outcomes

Source: MIL-OSI Russian Language News

Source: Center of Diagnostics and Telemedicine – Moscow

The integration of artificial intelligence (AI) in healthcare is transforming medical practices worldwide by significantly reducing patient care wait times and reducing physician’s workload. This was a key topic at the international session of the Russian Diagnostic Summit, where representatives from the UAE, China, Pakistan, and Saudi Arabia shared insights into their AI initiatives in radiology. Despite the differing speed of AI adoption, the outcomes in each country have been strikingly similar.

During the session, experts from these nations discussed their experiences with AI in medical imaging. China is prioritizing the standardization and regulation of AI technologies in healthcare, while the UAE is advancing the use of AI in ultrasound. Saudi Arabia is leveraging remote CT and MRI scanning to address healthcare access challenges in rural areas. Russia, meanwhile, has developed the Unified Radiology Information Service, which centralizes patient records, providing physicians with real-time access to diagnostic data.

This innovative system drew the attention of international delegates, who expressed interest in adopting similar solutions in their countries. As Yuri Vasilev, Senior Consultant for Radiology and Instrumental Diagnostics of the Moscow Healthcare Department, stated, AI’s implementation across all participating countries has led to faster patient care and reduced physician workload.

In his presentation on musculoskeletal diagnostics, Dr. Abdulla Alremaithi, President of the Radiology Society of Emirates, highlighted that AI has reduced scanning times by 88% and improved image quality in the UAE.

Peijun Wang, Professor and Vice Chairman of the Chinese Society of Radiology, outlined China’s comprehensive efforts to regulate and validate AI-enabled medical devices. As of 2022, China had issued 22 regulatory documents, and by 2023, 62 companies were involved in developing AI-driven medical imaging tools, with 45 products supporting the diagnosis of a wide range of conditions, including tumors, cardiovascular diseases, chest illnesses, and fractures.

In Saudi Arabia, Dr.Mashael Alrujaiba, a board member of the Radiological Society of Saudi Arabia, discussed how remote diagnostic technologies, such as CT and MRI scans, are improving access to healthcare for patients in rural regions.

Shazia Khan, Professor of Radiology from Pakistan, emphasized the impact of AI on workflow efficiency, citing the automation of measurements as a key advantage.

The Russian Diagnostic Summit saw participation from over 13,000 attendees, including representatives from all regions of Russia and delegations from 28 countries, such as Abkhazia, Turkey, Serbia, Israel, India, and Syria. The event featured 236 scientific and educational sessions, held across 21 conference halls, including forums, seminars, roundtable discussions, and masterclasses. More than 800 leading professionals presented, and over 230 companies exhibited their latest technological innovations at the Diagnopolis exhibition.

