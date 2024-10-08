MIL OSI Poland – 26.09.2024 Warsaw Marcin Kierwiński joins the Council of Ministers

Source: Republic of Poland in English

Marcin Kierwiński joins the Council of Ministers26.09.2024

Marcin Kierwiński has been formally appointed as a member of the cabinet. Today, a ceremony was held at the Presidential Palace in connection with the changes in the Council of Ministers. President Andrzej Duda appointed Minister Kierwiński to the government, where he will be responsible for coordinating the rebuilding of the flooded areas.

Rebuilding+ Scheme

The flood that has impacted the southern and western Poland left many areas heavily damaged, with houses, flats, roads, bridges, schools, public buildings and clinics left destroyed in its wake. Rebuilding these places and making sure that they are better than before the disaster is needed now.

Minister Marcin Kierwiński had to give up his seat as a member of the European Parliament. As the Government Plenipotentiary for Flood Relief, he will be responsible for coordinating the Rebuilding+ scheme, which will require extensive management at many levels.

“I have to praise Minister Kierwiński’s decision. I also need to add that he was the one who called me and announced that he was ready. . . . He knew from the outset that he was not going back to Warsaw from Brussels, that he would have to go to Stronie, Lądek, Lewin, Brzeg – all the places that needed state assistance,”

Prime Minister Donald Tusk noted at the Presidential Palace.

Minister Kierwiński’s skills, as well as his experience at both local and central government levels guarantee that the Rebuilding+ scheme would run seamlessly. Residents will receive proper support, while towns and villages affected by the floods will be rebuilt.

State support for flood victims

President Andrzej Duda offered his support to the new government plenipotentiary, as far as his mission is concerned. He thanked Minister Kierwiński for taking on this challenge.

“Regardless of the past, regardless of the emotions and political needs, when it comes to supporting flood victims and the very ambitious plan to rebuild the flooded areas, we have to work together,”

the Prime Minister pointed out.

During the ceremony, Prime Minister Donald Tusk shared some good news. In a recent report, the voivode of the Lubuskie Voivodeship stated that the water level in the area is starting to drop.

