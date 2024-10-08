MIL OSI Poland – 25.09.2024 Wrocław Key objective – effective support

Source: Republic of Poland in English

Wrocław, where the water level has dropped below the emergency level for the first time in days, hosted yet another crisis meeting attended by Prime Minister Donald Tusk. The status of the embankments, which have to withstand the pressure of the flood surge, still requires particular attention. Clean-up efforts and preparations for rebuilding are underway in the flooded areas. The government is asking local authorities and services to report their needs quickly and precisely. Poland is also receiving words of support and commendations for the efforts of the Polish Armed Forces from international partners.

Good news for Wrocław

The crisis meeting with Prime Minister Donald Tusk was held again in Wrocław, where water levels dropped below the emergency level yesterday.

“I am glad to start the day with this news. I think we can finally say that Wrocław managed to avoid the flood this time,”

the Prime Minister shared the good news.

He noted that this did not mean that the authorities’ efforts would end. The embankments, which had to withstand the pressure of high water levels, will require detailed inspection.

The state will not leave anyone without help

Clean-up work is still ongoing in the flooded areas. This includes pumping out water and waste disposal.

“I want to assure you that this is our key priority at the moment – providing effective aid and support in the coming days, weeks, if need be – months. We will send people, equipment and money wherever they are needed,”

the Prime Minister noted.

This requires local authorities and officials to report their needs efficiently and accurately so that the government can respond quickly.

The situation is slowly returning to normal; however, the state authorities remain active in the affected areas.

“I want to show people that we are active and focused, that we keep places like Głuchołazy, Lądek-Zdrój, Stronie Śląskie in our minds at all times,”

the Prime Minister stated.

He also announced that the crisis centre would remain operational and continue its work for the foreseeable future.

Soldiers remain on the ground – as part of Operation Phoenix. Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz declared that the military field hospital in Nysa would also remain operational for as long as it is needed.

Worldwide support and recognition

Words of support keep coming to Poland.

“Yesterday in the evening the Secretary General of NATO called me and asked to pass the assurances of solidarity and admiration for the armed forces in Poland,”

Donald Tusk stated.

Other partners are suggesting joint efforts to prepare Europe for similar crises in the future.

“The words of solidarity and support were also passed tonight by the French Prime Minister. France would like to come up with new initiatives together with Poland so that the European Union is better prepared from an organisational and financial point of view for crises that require the protection of civilians,”

the Prime Minister noted.

These are just two of the many examples of international solidarity with Poland.

MIL OSI