MIL OSI Poland – 23.09.2024 Warsaw Aid for flood victims and the tourism industry

Source: Republic of Poland in English

During the crisis centre meeting held on Monday in Warsaw, Prime Minister Donald Tusk announced that members of the Council of Ministers were working on changes to the existing laws in order to support flood victims. The government will outline the measures taken during the next session of the Parliament. Donald Tusk also outlined an optimal solution to provide temporary shelter for people affected by the flood – some of them will move to the nearby hotels and holiday resorts. The next meeting with the Prime Minister will take place in Wrocław on Tuesday evening.

The Council of Ministers is hard at work

Prime Minister Donald Tusk took part in the crisis meeting, joining the video conference from the Prime Minister’s Office. The Prime Minister announced that he would share important news on Tuesday, 24 September, during the meeting in Wrocław.

“We are going to present changes to the relevant acts tomorrow in Wrocław. On Wednesday, we will outline the current status in the Sejm, as far as the floods are concerned”,

the Prime Minister announced.

The ministers are currently working on changes and amendments to the relevant laws in order to facilitate the process of rebuilding the affected areas.

Donald Tusk also confirmed that he had signed the appointment of Minister Marcin Kierwiński, who will be responsible for coordinating these efforts.

Temporary shelters at hotels and holiday resorts

Flood victims who cannot return to their homes will find shelter in nearby hotels and holiday resorts.

“We need to streamline our efforts, especially in places where shelters are needed and where hotels are available nearby,”

Donald Tusk explained.

The state will cover the costs of the stays.

“We are going to find the funds to enable hotels and holiday resorts that have not been affected by the flood to serve as temporary accommodation for the people who have lost their homes,”

the Prime Minister assured.

This solution has the advantage of providing support for resort and hotel owners who are affected by widespread booking cancellations. What is more, the costs of housing the flood victims at these facilities will likely not exceed the cost of deploying container homes.

Calls for verified and reliable information

The dissemination of inaccurate information continues to be an issue, as bad actors try to sow chaos and disinformation.

The Prime Minister noted that reporting concerning the victims of the disaster needs to be particularly precise. Any media coverage should be based on information confirmed by the police, who report that seven people have died as a result of the floods and one person is believed to be missing.

“Causing panic is a grave offence, which hinders the relief operation, building trust in the authorities and impacts the morale, which is already damaged in the areas where these tragedies actually happened”,

Donald Tusk noted.

The Prime Minister also asked the public to refrain from unsubstantiated claims about the work of the Polish Waters and the reservoirs.

“We are going to analyse all operations minute by minute and play by play. It is in the interest of the Polish state, as well as each and every one of us, especially when it comes to failures and issues. But we need to leave that to the professionals,”

the Prime Minister noted.

The process of verifying all procedures and any reports concerning negligence will be transparent.

Drinking water

As part of the relief effort, the authorities have also organised the transport of drinking water to the affected areas.

“We need to be 100% sure that water is available everywhere,”

the Prime Minister stated.

He highlighted his expectations that the authorities will inform the populace about the potability of water in the most effective way possible. The residents are asked to keep up to date with the information shared by the sanitary and epidemiological services.

MIL OSI