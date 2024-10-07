Moscow Shares Best Practices for Urban Infrastructure Development with Regions

Source: MIL-OSI Russian Language News

Source: Moscow for Transport and Industry

The Moscow Government has launched a series of demo days to showcase best practices in urban development that can be implemented in other regions of Russia. This initiative was announced by Maksim Liksutov, the Deputy Mayor of Moscow for Transport and Industry.

The first event focused on cutting-edge solutions in transportation. Participants were presented with best practices for developing the city’s transport system, as well as innovative digital services for drivers and passengers.

On the instructions of Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin, the capital is ready to share its successful practices and collaborate with the regions to improve the quality of life for residents. This aligns with the goals set by the President and the Government of the Russian Federation. Today’s event is the result of extensive collaborative work between the Moscow Government and the Agency for Strategic Initiatives. Over the past few months, we have studied and evaluated socially significant urban practices that could benefit other regions and selected the best of them, – said Maksim Liksutov.

Experts from the Agency for Strategic Initiatives (ASI) conducted an assessment of practices in Moscow and other regions to determine their feasibility and applicability in areas with varying populations. Through a comprehensive approach, specialists identified the most promising solutions for implementation in regions.

It is essential that regions have the opportunity to see transport infrastructure facilities and effective solutions firsthand. Today, they were able to assess Moscow’s solutions that help the capital remain a leader in digitalization and approaches to developing the transport system, as well as other practices supported by the Agency and presented on Smartek. Some of these practices are completely free and can be readily implemented in regions because they do not require investing in new infrastructure or information systems. They can truly benefit from the vast resources that the project authors are willing to provide to other regions and cities. To help regions understand the impact of implemented transport solutions, the Agency will develop a corresponding methodology. This document will allow them to see the level of influence of practices on national project indicators, – shared Svetlana Chupsheva, CEO of ASI.

Regions will have access to over 70 practices in transportation, industry, tourism, culture, healthcare, ecology, education, investment and business development, and social support.

Moscow, as a center for developing high-tech industries, implements over 20 city-wide measures to support industry and is already spreading positive experience to the regions, including through the conclusion of interregional offset contracts. During the specialized demo day, we will share with colleagues the most successful practices for localizing innovative technical and commercial enterprises. The creation of high-tech, science-intensive industries in the regions is, first and foremost, a strengthening of the country’s technological sovereignty, development of its scientific and technological potential, and, of course, an increase in wages and improved quality of life for people, – stated Anatoly Garbuzov, Minister of the Moscow Government and Head of the Department of Investment and Industrial Policy.

The Moscow Government is actively replicating successful solutions to increase investment activity and the economic attractiveness of the regions.

For instance, during the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2024, the Moscow Government and the Ministry of Economic Development signed an agreement to establish a unified investment portal for the Russian Federation. The basis for this collaborative development will be the investment portal of the Moscow Government. In February 2024, the first joint digital product, the Investment Map of the Russian Federation, was launched.

