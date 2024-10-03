Source: MIL-OSI Russian Language News

Source: Moscow Department of Transport

Nineteen specialists from the Iraqi Department of Traffic Management recently completed an intensive training program on intelligent transportation systems in Moscow. The educational program, initiated by the Moscow Department of Transport and Development of Road and Transport Infrastructure, was delivered by the Smart Cities Faculty of Synergy University.

The program included a significant focus on practical applications, with participants visiting key transportation infrastructure sites throughout the city. They gained firsthand experience with modern road marking techniques at the Automobile Roads State Budgetary Institution, observed the operations of the Moscow Metro Unified Dispatching Center and the Road Traffic Control Center.

At the conclusion of the training, Iraqi specialists received certificates acknowledging their successful completion of the program. The ceremony was attended by representatives of the Iraqi Embassy, who expressed gratitude to the Moscow Department of Transport and Synergy University for the high standard of organization and delivery of the course.

Previous similar training programs have been conducted for specialists from Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan.

MIL OSI