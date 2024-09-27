MIL OSI Poland – 22.09.2024 Wrocław Offering safe places for children from affected areas

Source: Republic of Poland in English

Sunday morning saw another crisis centre meeting in Wrocław. The Minister of Education Barbara Nowacka outlined the Green Schools scheme, aimed at children from the stricken areas. The scheme features free trips to a safe place with psychological support and educational activities. During the meeting, the Prime Minister urged all Poles not to cancel the trips they had planned in Southern Poland.

Green Schools

The floods that swept through the south of Poland also affected children, who now need psychological care and a safe haven.

“Everywhere we go we see children and their problems, especially in cities and towns where schools and kindergartens are flooded. There are many such places. Their parents need to start cleaning up and rebuilding, which is why the Green Schools scheme was developed,”

said the Prime Minister during the meeting.

The Green Schools scheme involves free trips for children from the affected areas, including safe transport, educational activities, care and board, as well as psychological support. The programme is intended to help parents who need to focus on recovery after the disaster.

“Today, the first organised group is setting off. I want to thank the city of Sopot – I am glad I can always count on your support. 60 children from Kłodzko are going to stay there for 2 weeks,”

said Minister of National Education Barbara Nowacka.

She also thanked the ministries, local authorities, schools and businesses supporting the trips.

“Special thanks to the Ministry of Infrastructure for ensuring a prompt support of the Polish Railways. Thanks to them, all children taking advantage of the Green Schools scheme will enjoy free tickets,”

the Minister of Education noted.

The Ministry of Sport opened the central sports hubs, which offer great infrastructure and activities for the children.

“2500 children will be able to take advantage of their offer. This means access to sports activities and infrastructure – swimming pools, sports halls, bouldering venues and more,”

said Deputy Minister for Sport and Tourism Piotr Borys.

The zieloneszkoly.men.gov.pl website enables venues that are able to accommodate children from flooded areas to confirm their readiness. The Ministry of Education will ensure children’s safety and provide safe transport.

Schools helping schools

There are 3044 schools in the affected area, attended by 412,000 children and young people.

“As of Friday, 431 schools remained closed. Some of them were closed because they were used as evacuation centres. . . . According to our estimates, more than 200 of them require repairs – from minor renovations to complete overhauls. […] We are ready to support them in rebuilding as soon as possible,”

the Minister of Education noted.

Thanks to the new scheme, schools and other educational facilities affected by the floods can request support.

“You can ask for anything that your school needs. This is not just about the clean-up and the immediate future, but also about all the things needed in future. Schools can support other schools,”

Barbara Nowacka pointed out.

The Minister of Education has ensured that all children attending primary schools will be provided with the books they need.

Tourism in southern Poland

In southern Poland, only a number of towns and cities were affected by the flood. The tourism and hospitality industries rely on the support of tourists. The Ministry of Sport and Tourism is developing a public awareness campaign in a bid to convince the tourists not to cancel their bookings.

“We encourage you to visit the tourist attractions that were not affected by the flood. This is crucial for the southern part of the country,”

Piotr Borys noted.

“Many tourism hotspots remain open and fully functional, even those somewhat affected by the flood. If you have booked a stay in one of these places, just ask – you will get an honest answer as to whether a given place is open or if you will have to rebook your stay due to the damage,”

Donald Tusk added.

Many sports venues were also damaged by the flood. The Deputy Minister of Sport and Tourism assured that funds had been earmarked for their reconstruction.

The state remains active

The government’s Agency of Strategic Reserves has requested 10,000 dehumidifiers under the EU Civil Protection Mechanism.

“We have learned that there is a dehumidifier shortage. We are awaiting their delivery from European countries that have pledged assistance under the Civil Protection Mechanism,”

the Prime Minister noted.

He also announced that the next crisis meeting would be held in Warsaw, focusing on developing the necessary amendments to regulations and laws. They will be addressed by the Council of Ministers on Tuesday.

