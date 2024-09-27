MIL OSI Poland – 21.09.2024 Wrocław Reports from the Saturday meeting in Wrocław

Source: Republic of Poland in English

Reports from the Saturday meeting in Wrocław21.09.2024

Prime Minister Donald Tusk met with the authorities and local government officials in Wrocław to discuss the situation in the areas affected by floods. During the Saturday meeting in Wrocław, he assured that the state would provide housing for all the flood victims.

Preventive measures

The flood surge continues flowing through Poland. The authorities remain on full alert while monitoring the situation and assisting with securing the area where necessary.

“Some places are still focused on prevention and relief operations,”

the Prime Minister noted at the start of the meeting.

He requested all information about the affected areas to be relayed as quickly as possible, and urged to ensure all the needed support, including sandbags.

Flood recovery

Following yesterday’s decision, Marcin Kierwiński was appointed as the government plenipotentiary for the flood recovery operation. At 1:00 p.m. he will hold a meeting with voivodes to assess the extent of the damage in the flooded areas.

“I am not expecting complete data, but whatever details you have, please make sure that they are reliable and true. This is the most important thing at the moment,”

Donald Tusk noted.

The reports should include losses due to the flood waters, as well as rising groundwater.

Housing for flood victims

Due to the floods in Poland, many people have lost their homes. Some will not be able to return to their homes for some time, so the state is providing safe shelter for flood victims.

“From the first days, I have been hearing people asking the same question – ‘where are we going to live now?’ after losing their homes. We will provide housing to all, without exception,”

the Prime Minister said in Wrocław.

During the meeting, he noted that the state will try to ensure that those affected by the floods all receive appropriate support, as needed.

MIL OSI