MIL OSI Poland – 21.09.2024 Głogów Our support extends to all locations

Source: Republic of Poland in English

Some areas in Poland still face the risk of flooding. The authorities, local government and residents are working to secure critical spots. The embankments are reinforced with sandbags and constantly monitored. During the emergency meeting in Głogów, the Prime Minister asked local government officials to report any needs on an ongoing basis. He also announced the plan to map all the issues and failures uncovered by the flood.

Disaster response continues

The Prime Minister urged the local government officials to submit all requests for equipment required to combat flooding, so that all the necessary support goes where it is needed.

“We need to be everywhere, especially in crucial spots. We want to get everywhere with the right support, regardless of the scale of the disaster and the local population,”

stated the Prime Minister.

He expressed his gratitude for the organisation, determination and dedication of all the people involved in securing the affected areas and helping the flood victims.

“Even convicts from the local prison are taking part in saving the city. Everywhere I go, I hear stories of extraordinary commitment of people, authorities and local government officials,”

said the Prime Minister.

He also reminded the authorities and local government officials to make sure that evacuation orders are reaching all residents. He assured that the police officers were constantly patrolling the evacuated areas.

“We have been very effective in stamping out crime directly or indirectly related to the flood. We want people to know that if somebody wants to take their property, there will be a swift and severe response from the state,”

Donald Tusk noted.

Ensuring safety in the affected areas is one of the key priorities for the state.

Mapping the failures

The crisis revealed a number of failures of the authorities in terms of preparedness, such as overgrown embankments and beaver holes.

“We need to know what went wrong and why, so that we can avoid these mistakes in the future. If we find any deliberate negligence, there will be consequences,”

the Prime Minister pointed out.

He also announced the plan to map the failures, so that similar situations can be prevented in the future, reiterating his readiness to introduce legal solutions supporting securing the embankments.

Organising assistance

People going to the affected areas to help the local populace are asked to listen to the orders.

“I want to urge everybody to listen to the orders and instructions, so that we do not block the roads and make things harder for others. Access roads are scarce, which means that keeping things in order is needed,”

said the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz.

Minister of the Interior and Administration Tomasz Siemoniak encouraged donors to visit the voivodeship office websites, which point to the support hubs collecting donations and goods for flood victims. They ensure that aid is better organised and that it quickly reaches those most in need.

