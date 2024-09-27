MIL OSI Poland – 20.09.2024 Wrocław Marcin Kierwiński appointed as the government plenipotentiary for flood relief

Source: Republic of Poland in English

Marcin Kierwiński appointed as the government plenipotentiary for flood relief20.09.2024

Prime Minister Donald Tusk went to Lubuskie Voivodeship, as it is bracing for the expected wave on the Oder River. During the emergency meeting in Nowa Sól, he announced that Marcin Kierwiński would become the government’s plenipotentiary for flood relief programme.

Flood relief programme

During a meeting in Nowa Sól, the Prime Minister noted the next step – efficient organisation of recovery and relief efforts.

“We want to move as quickly as possible, not only when it comes to aid, but also the organisation of the recovery programme,”

Donald Tusk announced.

Marcin Kierwiński will become the government’s plenipotentiary for the flood relief programme.

“I was looking for someone who has a technical background, and who is also an experienced politician in terms of governance, has local government experience and has dealt with crisis situations,”

the Prime Minister explained.

Marcin Kierwiński, former Minister of the Interior and Administration, has all these competences. He has an engineering background; he initiated work on the Civil Protection Act,and worked as a deputy marshal of a voivodeship and city councillor. This experience ensures that the relief programme will run seamlessly.

“It would be hard to find someone better qualified for this very difficult project,”

the Prime Minister concluded.

Kierwinski, who is currently an MEP, decided to resign and return to Poland to support the recovery effort.

Working together gives hope

During the meeting, the Prime Minister also recalled that Nowa Sól managed to survive the 1997 flood thanks to the heroic efforts of its residents.

“People saved their beloved city. This is a symbol that gives us all hope and strength. It shows that working together and solidarity can lead to many great things,”

Donald Tusk stated.

The Prime Minister once again thanked the authorities and residents for their joint efforts. He also informed that the area affected by the state of natural disaster is expanded as the situation develops.

MIL OSI