MIL OSI Poland – 20.09.2024 Wrocław Efforts to ensure safety are ongoing

During a meeting in Wrocław this afternoon, Prime Minister Donald Tusk presented the conclusions of his visits to the Lubuskie and Western Pomeranian Voivodeships. The issue of border checks along the German border was also brought up – following the government’s intervention, they should not pose a problem when it comes to the flood situation. The relief programme is picking up pace.

Lubuskie and Western Pomeranian voivodeships ready to face the challenge

“My today’s tour makes it very clear that they are well prepared,”

the Prime Minister stated.

The authorities and residents in areas awaiting the surge are working on securing the embankments. The Prime Minister was impressed by the efforts in Nowa Sól and other cities.

The situation in southern regions remains difficult. The Prime Minister listened to the reports presented by authorities working in the area.

Border checks will not be an issue

The Ministry of the Interior works with its German counterpart to ensure that both countries will do everything in their power to ensure that the border checks reinstated by our neighbours will not cause traffic jams in flood-prone areas.

“We have worked to ensure that there are no risks stemming from traffic jams on border bridges or caused by border checks,”

Tomasz Siemoniak noted.

Donald Tusk thanked the Minister of the Interior and Administration for his effort.

“I have asked the Minister for the European Union and the Minister of the Interior to make our German partners aware that their border checks must not interfere with our flood relief efforts. I will keep a close eye on this issue to make sure that the border checks are indeed quicker, so that we can intervene again if necessary,”

the Prime Minister noted.

He also reminded the audience that Poland was critical of Germany’s decision to reinstate border checks.

Preparations for rebuilding

Following the decision to appoint Marcin Kierwiński as the government’s plenipotentiary for the flood relief efforts, the Prime Minister announced that the initiative would pick up pace now.

“Our ambition should be to turn this crisis into an opportunity; to make things better than they were before the floods. We need to make them smart and modern. I believe we are in a position to do just that,”

the Prime Minister declared.

He announced that a preliminary assessment of the damage and losses was needed to make it possible.

With the first major city – Opole – recalling the flood emergency, the state can move on to the next steps. Funds for the rebuilding of destroyed towns and cities will come not only from the state budget and the European Union, but also from other regions and cities.

A call to local governments and officials

The challenge for local government officials is to ensure better communication with residents in areas at risk. The Prime Minister mentioned a resident of Opatowice in Wrocław, who got in touch with him via social media asking for information about the evacuation.

“I am glad that I noticed that message and managed to get it sorted out. We have to do everything we can to ensure that there is no need for such an informal route,”

Donald Tusk said.

The Prime Minister stressed the importance of diagnosing the weakest points in coordination and communication in order to be able to improve operations.

The Minister of the Interior and Administration Tomasz Siemoniak mentioned that 100 million PLN has already been transferred to local accounts for paying out the emergency benefits; however, he noted that the procedures can be too onerous.

“I know it is hard, but you have to put on pressure on officials to really focus on this issue. If somebody who had their house or apartment flooded managed to find the time to come and ask for support, they need the money right now,”

the Prime Minister said to local government officials.

They are asked to keep the requirements to a minimum.

Swift action against criminals

The Chief of Police informed that officers had organised mobile stations to be able to respond more effectively to the needs of citizens.

“Thank you very much for this ambitious plan to establish these mobile stations in places where it is necessary, allowing police officers who are on the ground to be in direct and constant contact with residents when needed,”

the Prime Minister said.

Other information concerned actions against people committing crimes, taking advantage of the disaster.

“I want to thank all law enforcement agencies for your cooperation. I have heard good news that criminals are sentenced as quickly as possible. Keep up the good work,”

the Prime Minister concluded.

Criminals try to take advantage of people’s kindness. More and more fake fundraisers are being promoted online. The authorities are also on constant lookout for those.

“We have involved the Cyber Defence Forces in these efforts. We ask everyone to be mindful of fundraisers and verify them before donating,”

said Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz.

Always make sure to verify fundraisers for flood victims.

