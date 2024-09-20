MIL OSI Poland – 20.09.2024Moody’s announces completion of periodic review of Poland’s rating

Source: Republic of Poland in English

Moody’s announces completion of periodic review of Poland’s rating20.09.2024

On 20 September 2024 rating agency Moody’s published press release, which announced completion of a periodic review of rating.

Poland’s credit rating at the level of A2/P1 for long and short term liabilities, respectively. Rating’s outlook at a stable level.

Moody’s rating agency in its press release indicates that the ratings are underpinned by strong economic dynamics and improved relations with the European Union. The agency forecasts growth of 3% for 2024 and further strengthening to 3.5% and points out to a lower level of economic complexity when compared to rating peers and good quality of institutions. While fiscal deficit is likely to remain above 5% of GDP due to higher defence spending and contribute to a gradual rise in the government’s debt burden to 57% of GDP in 2025, both the debt burden and debt affordability will be counterbalanced by robust growth outlook. Moreover, Poland’s elevated susceptibility to geopolitical event risks is mitigated by NATO security guarantees. The rating takes into account Poland’s medium-to-long term demographic challenges.

Rating prospects

Ratings would come under upward pressure in a scenario of better-than-expected relations between the President and the coalition government, that would allow for a swift restoration of full judicial independence and also support implementation of other policy initiatives. Indications that the currently expected weakening of Poland’s debt metrics turns out less pronounced, and that stronger fiscal consolidation efforts lead to debt levels stabilizing well below 60% of GDP, ultimately re-building the sound pre-pandemic public sector balance sheet, would be credit-positive.

Downward pressure on the ratings would emerge in a scenario of materially faster deterioration of the government’s debt burden, beyond Moody’s current baseline. A renewed deterioration with respect to the rule of law which would have a negative impact on the business location Poland would also be credit negative.

