MIL OSI Poland – 14.09.2024 Opole Region The country is ready to fight the threat – Prime Minister Donald Tusk visits Opole Region

Source: Republic of Poland in English

Prime Minister Donald Tusk visited the Opole region, which is currently experiencing the most difficult situation in terms of flooding. He attended a briefing in Nysa and listened to the reports about the difficult situation in Głuchołazy. The Prime Minister assured that the authorities are on full alert and the state is better prepared to deal with the elements than in the past. He also noted that those affected by the flood will receive the necessary assistance, both during and after the emergency is over, urging the residents to follow the commands and orders, especially when evacuation is concerned. In view of the changing situation, the night from Saturday to Sunday will be crucial from the standpoint of safety.

The fight against the elements

State authorities, as well as local government officials, firefighters, soldiers and police officers are involved in the fight against the disaster. As of today, the Opole and Lower Silesian voivodeships are particularly prone to flooding. During the night, evacuations began in some villages to ensure the safety of residents.

The most difficult situation is currently observed in Nysa and Prudnik districts in the Opole Voivodeship and in the Kłodzko district in Lower Silesia.

Prime Minister Donald Tusk attended a briefing in Nysa, as well as a meeting with firefighters and local authorities in Głuchołazy. While on his way to Opole, he noted that he was still receiving reports from commanders.

The Prime Minister pointed out that all state services were fully involved in combating the disaster.

“I would like to thank everyone involved in the flood relief operations. I am very impressed by the determination and professionalism of all the services. Everyone is focused on their tasks,”

said the Prime Minister after the briefing.

The situation is difficult, but the state is prepared to face the disaster much better than in the past.

“It is clear that after 2010, the Polish state is clearly better equipped to deal with this kind of a situation. We have more manpower, better services, coordination, as well as infrastructure,”

the Prime Minister assured.

The current plan envisages launching aid and subsidies for victims of the flood as soon as possible.

Meetings with crisis centres, briefings and talks with authorities in Kłodzko, Nysa, Jarnołtówek, Morowo and Głuchołazy were also attended by the Minister of the Interior and Administration Tomasz Siemoniak and the Minister of Infrastructure Dariusz Klimczak.

Call to the residents: Comply with the orders

The coming night, from Saturday to Sunday, will be crucial from the point of view of the residents’ safety. Given the ever-changing hydrological conditions, immediate response will be key. Prime Minister Donald Tusk stressed that the authorities were on high alert and ready for action. He urged the residents to comply with the orders, in particular when it comes to possible evacuations.

“I am urging everybody to comply with the orders and instructions of the fire brigade and the police. . . .Like other authorities, their sole purpose is to protect people and their belongings,”

Donald Tusk stated.

The compliance of local residents is essential to minimise the risks to both the public and the first responders.

Long-term assistance to flood victims

The assistance will not end when the waters recede. Residents can rest assured that they will not be left to face this difficult situation alone.

“I have received assurances that once we have dealt with the outcome of the disaster, as soon as the waters recede, the authorities will stay with the people,”

Donald Tusk noted.

These assurances are particularly important to those who have experienced previous natural disasters. The support will continue – residents will also be able to count on assistance once the water has subsided.

MIL OSI