MIL OSI Poland – 13.09.2024 Wroclaw All services are on high alert – special briefing in Wrocław in connection with the flood threat

Source: Republic of Poland in English

Local flooding events and flash floods are anticipated by meteorologists. Due to this threat, Prime Minister Donald Tusk attended a briefing of the services and authorities in Wrocław. The state is acting pre-emptively, securing the areas at risk due to the intense rainfall. The State Fire Service, the Volunteer Fire Service, as well as soldiers of the Polish Army, including the Territorial Defence Forces, are on high alert and ready to assist in prevention and rescue operations.

Getting ready for heavy rainfall

The heavy rainfall is caused by the Genoa low. In connection with this weather phenomenon, a 3rd-degree meteorological warning was issued for Lower Silesia, Opole, Silesia and Lesser Poland. It will remain in force on 11-16 September.

“There is no reason to panic today, but there are plenty of reasons to be on high alert and to get ready to quickly and effectively help those who find themselves in tragic situations,”

said the Prime Minister during a press conference after the briefing.

The reservoirs are ready to accommodate large volumes of water. Other facilities are also being prepared. Many reservoirs have significant reserves.

“Our infrastructure will pass this test much better than in the past. The authorities and people in charge of our safety are already focused on the task at hand and they know that the next few days will require full focus around the clock,”

the Prime Minister added.

After 1997, numerous projects were carried out to protect the country against flood threat, including many reservoirs and embankments. Between 1998 and 2015 alone, a total of 15 billion PLN was allocated for this purpose.

“Between 2007 and 2014, enormous resources were earmarked to ensure Wrocław’s safety,”

said Minister of the Interior and Administration and Coordinator of Special Services Tomasz Siemoniak, who also attended the briefing.

The authorities already secured the required sandbags. Amphibious vehicles, which can be used for operations both on land and in water, have been transported to the southern part of the country.

Authorities on full alert

Since Wednesday (11 September), crisis centres have been established at all levels of government. Thursday saw a meeting of the Government Security Centre, voivodes, heads of relevant authorities, as well as the leadership of the Ministry of the Interior and Administration. Today, the Prime Minister met the heads of authorities and voivodes from the most endangered areas at the Voivodeship Office in Wrocław.

“I have read the reports from the voivodes of the most vulnerable areas – Lesser Poland, Opole, Lower Silesia, Lubusz, Greater Poland and Silesia. These areas can expect risks to pop up. The state authorities are on high alert and at their disposal,”

Donald Tusk noted.

As of now, the state is pooling up manpower and resources to deal with possible dangers, as well as to carry out prevention and rescue tasks.

“We reviewed the resources available at our disposal in each voivodeship. We are all prepared and ready,”

Tomasz Siemoniak reassured.

The Polish Army, including the Territorial Defence Forces, is in constant contact with the Government Security Centre and ready to provide assistance in the event of any crises.

“I wanted to thank the Territorial Defence Forces and the Polish Army. We are in touch with Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz and the commanders,”

the Prime Minister stated.

More than 125,000 National Fire Service staff and members of the Volunteer Fire Service are also available, with Police officers in reserve.

“I would like to thank you for your coordination and solidarity. I am glad to see this level of mobilisation and readiness. We are talking about thousands of Territorial Defence and Polish Army troops, firefighters and police officers,”

the Prime Minister noted.

The authorities are also in contact with the Czech and German counterparts.

Call to residents

In the coming hours, we should exercise common sense and stay away from overflowing rivers. Follow the alerts sent out by the Government Security Centre and follow the instructions of the authorities.

“I urge everyone to pay close attention when it comes to announcements and instructions from the local and central authorities,”

the Minister of the Interior and Administration noted.

According to the Institute of Meteorology and Water Management, the Lower Silesian, Opole, Silesian and Lesser Poland voivodeships will see a rainfall of up to 150 litres/m2 from Friday afternoon until Sunday.

