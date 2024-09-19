MIL OSI Poland – 12.09.2024 Warsaw “You are making the world better by being who you are” – the Prime Minister meets Polish Paralympians

Source: Republic of Poland in English

“You are making the world better by being who you are” – the Prime Minister meets Polish Paralympians12.09.2024

The Polish national team brought home 23 medals from the 17th Summer Paralympic Games! Prime Minister Donald Tusk and the Minister of Sport and Tourism met the medallists at the National Stadium to celebrate their success together. Prime Minister Tusk and Minister Sławomir Nitras thanked the Paralympians for representing Poland with dignity and congratulated them on their success, wishing them further excellent results.

During the 17th Summer Paralympic Games, 84 athletes proudly represented Poland. 19 of them managed to achieve top 3 results – as a result, Poland ranked 16th in the overall standings.

“I do not know if you are fully aware of how much buzz you have caused in Poland during the Games in Paris,”

the Prime Minister said to the athletes, noting how delighted we all were with their great successes.

The amazing results achieved by the Polish Paralympians have not only become a source of excitement and belief in Polish sports teams, but also an important lesson for all Poles.

“All the people who are watching your competitions and who are congratulating you now are starting to understand that there are no obstacles that cannot be overcome in life, that one can achieve anything as long as they are determined and willing to put in the hard work,”

Donald Tusk noted.

The Prime Minister also reminded that people like our athletes make the world a better place.

“You are our champions – including when it comes to teaching empathy. Thanks to you, people are smarter and feel better which is absolutely priceless. We enjoy not only your medals, but also the fact that you are making the world a better place by being who you are,”

the Prime Minister concluded.

The 8 gold medals went to:

Barbara Bieganowska-Zając – paraathletics (1500-metre race);

Patryk Chojnowski – table tennis (singles);

Patryk Chojnowski and Piotr Grudzień – table tennis (doubles);

Rafał Czuper – table tennis (singles);

Karolina Kucharczyk – paraathletics (long jump);

Kamil Otowski – swimming (100-metre backstroke), swimming (50-metre backstroke);

Karolina Pęk – table tennis (singles).

The 6 silver medals went to:

Łukasz Ciszek – archery;

Michał Dąbrowski – fencing;

Kinga Dróżdż – fencing;

Lucyna Kornobys – paraathletics (shot put);

Natalia Partyka – table tennis (singles);

Renata Śliwińska – paraathletics (shot put);

9 bronze medals went to:

Dorota Bucław – table tennis (singles);

Michał Dąbrowski – fencing (sword, singles);

Marek Dobrowolski – shooting (R7 50-metre free rifle 3 stance men’s SH1 competition);

Maciej Lepito – paraathletics (high jump);

Zbigniew Maciejewski – road cycling (time trial, individual);

Natalia Partyka and Karolina Pęk – table tennis (doubles);

Karolina Pęk and Piotr Grudzień – table tennis (mixed);

Lech Stoltman – paraathletics (shot put);

Rafał Wilk – road cycling (standing start race).

The meeting at the National Stadium was attended by 15 of the 19 medallists, their coaches and the President of the Polish Paralympic Association – Łukasz Szeliga.

The Paralympic Summer Games have been held every four years since 1960. The Polish team competed for the first time in 1972 in Heidelberg.

Photos (5)

Display previous photos

Display next photos

MIL OSI