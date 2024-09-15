MIL OSI Poland – 05.09.2024 Rzeszow Standing with Ireland to build a strong, safe and competitive Europe

Source: Republic of Poland in English

The geopolitical situation was the main topic of the meeting of Prime Minister Donald Tusk and Irish Prime Minister Simon Harris in Rzeszów. The politicians share the same outlook on the need to provide assistance to Ukraine and the situation on the Polish-Belarusian border. The meeting was also an opportunity to further build the very good relations between Poland and Ireland, which hosts the Polish community that makes up its largest national minority.

Together for Ukraine

The meeting in Rzeszów took place during Mr. Harris’ return journey from Kyiv, where he was staying following the invitation of President Zelenskyy.

The Prime Ministers discussed issues related to Russian aggression against Ukraine and both countries’ support for the authorities in Kyiv and the Ukrainian population.

The Polish Prime Minister expressed gratitude for Ireland’s commitment to help our neighbour.

“Staying neutral cannot stand for remaining indifferent to evil, aggression and the suffering of innocent people. That is why I want to commend Ireland’s commitment to helping Ukraine in its darkest hours,”

Donald Tusk noted.

Even though Ireland is not a NATO member and declared neutrality, its stance on Ukraine and the assistance provided serve as a visible sign of Western unity. Dublin is committed to supporting Ukraine by providing military aid, funding humanitarian aid and rebuilding the country.

“The Irish people are aware of the trauma and pain caused by the war, as well as the suffering of the Ukrainian people. That is why Ireland has supported Ukraine from the very beginning,”

Irish Prime Minister Simon Harris noted.

During his visit to Ukraine, the Irish Prime Minister assured his country’s unwavering support for Kyiv. Mr. Harris and Mr. Zelenskyy signed the bilateral Agreement on Support for Ukraine and Cooperation between Ireland and Ukraine. Like Poland, Ireland also supports Ukraine’s accession negotiations with the European Union.

Standing against migrant exploitation

One of the main issues raised during the meeting was the situation on the Polish-Belarusian border. The Polish Prime Minister noted that pressure on the European Union’s external borders should be a concern for the entire Community.

As a country that has recently struggled with increased migration, Ireland understands this very well.

“I am pleased that Ireland – a country so remote from the eastern border of the European Union – is giving us its full support in our debates with other European leaders concerning the eastern border policy, which should be a joint European effort, not just a Polish one,”

the Polish Prime Minister said.

The need to develop new solutions in this aspect was also pointed out by Mr. Harris.

“We need to establish a platform and work on the most important problems and challenges of today. Migration is just one of them,”

the Irish Prime Minister noted.

He added that it is not only a challenge, but also an opportunity for Poland and Ireland to assume leadership in this area.

A strong, secure and competitive Europe

During the meeting, Donald Tusk touched on the priorities of Poland’s upcoming Presidency of the EU Council, which are going to include security, responding to threats from the East and EU enlargement policy. Ireland will be a great partner in this process.

“We talked about taking advantage of our friendship and very good mutual understanding in order to establish a new European policy concerning security, as well as competitiveness of Europe in the context of the rest of the world,”

the Prime Minister said.

He specified that this meant Europe’s commitment to building a modern air defence system.

“Only a competitive Europe that can safeguard its own interests can be safe and secure. If Europe is able to protect its border and its territory, it will be able to keep peacefully developing its economy. I am therefore counting on Dublin’s support in the debates concerning the need to fund the protection of the eastern border, as well as the European commitment to building a new air defence system,”

the Polish Prime Minister stated.

The Prime Ministers also discussed issues concerning economic growth.

“The common single market should work for everyone, including small and medium-sized enterprises in Ireland and Poland. It should also work for farmers,”

the Irish Prime Minister noted.

Mr. Tusk highlighted the mutual benefits made possible by the Polish-Irish cooperation.

“Ireland has a unique track record of innovation, creativity and economic resilience – this way of thinking is something that we understand very well,”

stated the Polish Prime Minister.

The Irish side has a similar view on the possible partnership.

Polish-Irish friendship

Good Polish-Irish relations are partially based on Poland’s image built by Polish immigrants in Ireland, who make up the largest minority there.

“We share views, which stem from our long-standing friendship and the fact that so many Poles have found their second home in Ireland. We all benefit from this. I know how much you and the Irish people value this creative presence of Poles in Ireland,”

Mr. Tusk said to Prime Minister Harris.

The Irish Prime Minister stressed how much his fellow countrymen recognise and appreciate the role of the Polish community in the country’s socio-economic development. He also thanked Donald Tusk for his leadership in the European Council, when Ireland was facing challenges in connection with Brexit.

“Thanks to solidarity and your skills, we were able to manage the process. The Irish people and the Irish government will always be grateful for this and we will always consider you a friend,”

Simon Harris declared.

The Irish Prime Minister recalled that the country is home to around 120,000 Poles, noting that despite the distance, both countries are very close culturally.

Rzeszów – one of the most visited cities in the world

Prime Minister Donald Tusk expressed his gratitude to Rzeszów’s residents, entrepreneurs and authorities. The city houses crucial facilities, including the military base and airport, which is a key staging point for support intended for Ukraine. Rzeszów plays an important role in the transport of humanitarian and military aid.

“Rzeszów is one of the most visited cities in the world, as far as political leaders are concerned. Today, only New York and Brussels could compete with Rzeszów in terms of the frequency of visits by heads of states, prime ministers and political leaders. Since the beginning of Russian aggression against Ukraine, Rzeszów has hosted political leaders more than 640 times,”

the Polish Prime Minister noted.

He also met with Polish soldiers from the 1st Podhale Rifle Battalion and units of the Inspectorate of Armed Forces Support, who are stationed in Rzeszów. The Prime Minister thanked them for their vigilance, courage, commitment and readiness to defend Poland’s border. The security of military and humanitarian supplies to Ukraine also depends on their efforts.

MIL OSI