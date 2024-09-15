MIL OSI Poland – 04.09.2024 Chisinau Prime Minister Donald Tusk visits Moldova

Source: Republic of Poland in English

Poland and Moldova have shared goals and interests. By standing together, they can achieve more as partners. Prime Minister Donald Tusk visited Chisinau to meet President Maia Sandu and Prime Minister Dorin Recean. He also addressed the Moldovan Parliament with a speech delivered in part in the Romanian language. The Polish Prime Minister highlighted the shared outlook of Moldova and Poland in terms of the situation in the region, in particular concerning the war in Ukraine. He also assured that Poland would work with Moldova to facilitate the country’s accession to the European Union.

Political stability is needed in Eastern Europe

Political stability in the region is in the joint interest of Poland and Moldova. That is why the two countries will continue working together to stop Russian aggression against Ukraine as soon as possible.

“We are committed to a just peace, based on respect for the borders and sovereignty of all states. I am convinced that with its patient and responsible policy, Moldova can be a role model for Europe in terms of solving issues in a pragmatic manner,”

Donald Tusk noted during a joint press conference with Prime Minister Dorin Recean.

Mr. Tusk also highlighted the similarity between the geopolitical situation of Poland and Moldova.

“Our opportunities, priorities and the threats we face are similar. . . Just as Poles are proud of their own achievements, Moldova has every right to be proud and highly satisfied with what it had achieved. Poland and Moldova have every right to tell Europe how it should operate as a whole, and no one should lecture either Moldova or Poland. We can show Europe how to cope with difficult circumstances and how to navigate the situation in this specific region,”

Donald Tusk noted.

The Prime Minister added that the talks with his Moldovan counterparts also concerned economic cooperation between Warsaw and Chisinau.

“We share business goals, we have been friends, we are linked by history and geography – and that means we can achieve a lot, as long as we stand together. I am proud that Poland has become one of Moldova’s main trading partners,”

the Polish Prime Minister said.

He acknowledged that overcoming obstacles required goodwill on both sides. As a result, the economies of Poland and Moldova are now closely linked together.

Poland supports Moldova’s EU bid

During the press conference, the Moldovan Prime Minister highlighted the importance of Poland’s support in Moldova’s EU accession process.

“We learn from our Polish friends how to negotiate with the EU the smart way. Poland’s support at this stage is paramount,”

Dorin Recean admitted.

As he explained, Poland is a role model in terms of effective spending of European funds after joining the EU.

“After 20 years, we are certain that Poland is acting boldly and determined to ensure its own prosperity,”

he said.

Donald Tusk assured that Poland would assist Moldova with its EU bid.

“Moldova might be small, but it is a proud and sovereign state. It is Moldova’s right to tell the EU as a whole that enlargement and close cooperation between European countries is not only in Moldova’s interest, but in the interest of Europe as well,”

the Prime Minister stated.

As he noted, all politicians in Europe worth their salt do not question the need to include countries such as Moldova in the EU enlargement policy.

Speech at the Parliament of the Republic of Moldova

During his visit to Chisinau, Prime Minister Donald Tusk also addressed the Moldovan Parliament. He delivered his speech partly in Romanian – the official language of the country.

The Prime Minister described himself as a good friend and long-time ally in the process of ensuring security and sovereignty of Moldova.

“Today, we stand together as friends. What is even more important in politics, we have common interests, both economic and strategic,”

the Polish Prime Minister said.

Mentioning the planned referendum on enshrining its EU bid in the constitution, Donald Tusk noted that the country’s EU membership must be accepted by its citizens.

“You have decided on a referendum to confirm the European course of your country, since you are aware that this decision needs to be accepted by the people, not just by the elite,”

said the Polish Prime Minister.

As he noted, Russia’s triumph in the war against Ukraine would be tragic not only for Ukraine, but also for the whole of Europe – primarily Moldova and Poland.

“I am convinced that we share the understanding of the situation – it is about the fundamental interests and security of our nations,”

stated the Prime Minister.

Addressing Moldovan citizens in Romanian, Mr. Tusk noted that Moldova’s trump card is its determination and consistency in its effort to join the rest of Europe, as well as the great respect and esteem enjoyed by Moldovan President Maia Sandu.

“As a nation hard-hit by history and geography, you have shown extraordinary patience, persistence and responsibility. You have gone through very difficult external and internal challenges, and yet you are building a modern state, with admirable resilience. Poland is about to take over the presidency of the European Union. Let us use this time together,”

the Prime Minister noted.

MIL OSI