Moscow Metro network expands: first section of Line 16 opened

On 7 September, Moscow opened the first section of the anticipated Line 16 (Troitskaya line), marking a significant milestone in the city’s ongoing transportation infrastructure development.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin presided over the opening ceremony, launching the new line’s inaugural four stations: Novatorskaya, Universitet Druzhby Narodov, Generala Tyuleneva, and Tyutchevskaya.

The new section will bring a multitude of benefits for Moscow residents, including:

Time savings: an estimated 1 million people will enjoy up to 25% shorter travel times across the city.

Expanded connectivity: dozens of new routes are now accessible, with convenient connections to the Big Circle Line (BCL).

Improved access: over 200,000 students and employees of educational, scientific, and medical institutions will experience easier commutes.

Modern commuting: passengers will travel on cutting-edge Moskva-2024 trains, featuring state-of-the-art amenities for a comfortable journey.

Reducing congestion: the new line will reduce congestion on Line 6 and Line 1 by 20 per cent.

Traffic alleviation: traffic flow on key thoroughfares like Leninsky Prospect, Vernadskogo Prospect, and Profsoyuznaya Street is expected to improve by up to 10%.

Everything has been done at the stations to maximise passenger comfort. They have modern turnstiles, including those with biometric payment, ticket vending machines and terminals, and clear wayfinding signage.

Each station on the new section features a unique architectural design reflecting its location and historical significance. From Novatorskaya, designed in the style of Moscow windows, to Universitet Druzhby Narodov, aimed at international students, each station offers an exciting visual experience.

The metro Line 16 is one of the largest projects we are undertaking. We opened its first section Novatorskaya-Tyutchevskaya, which includes 4 stations. We anticipate that by 2029, approximately 100,000 Muscovites will use this line daily, – said Maksim Liksutov, the Deputy Mayor for Moscow Transport.

That was the second metro expansion in Moscow last week, as two days earlier, on 5 September, the network opened a new Potapovo station on the oldest line of the Moscow Metro, Line 1.

The opening is first section of the Line 16 represents a major step towards realizing the city’s ambitious vision for a comprehensive and modern public transportation network. The line will ultimately extend through New Moscow to the city of Troitsk, connecting even more communities and enhancing the quality of life for residents across the city.

