Moscow Metro – Second phase of Russia’s first driverless tram launch – now with passengers

The Moscow Metro announced the start of the second phase of launching the first driverless tram in Russia as the first stage was successfully completed. Now the driverless tram runs with passengers in test mode.

Context

In 2023, the Moscow Metro established a Driverless Transport Research and Development Center, bringing together top developers and mathematicians from leading IT companies such as Nvidia, Huawei, Siemens, and Yandex.

The Center’s innovative driverless tram technology is designed around the Lvyonok-Moskva tram model, which is equipped with the latest driverless driving equipment, including four lidars, six cameras, and three radars.

The software, based on artificial intelligence technology, was developed in-house by the Moscow Government, making it a unique European innovation that outperforms foreign counterparts in terms of precision and reliability.

The launch of Russia’s first driverless tram comprises three stages.

First stage highlights

The first stage, which took place from May 23 to August 29, 2024, focused on testing the driverless tram without passengers. A driver and a system that duplicated the driver’s actions were onboard, where the system facilitated the tram’s movement, but the driver made the final decisions.

During this phase, the driverless tram covered more than 800 kilometers on route No. 10, from Schukinskaya metro station to Kulakova Street. Numerous tests were conducted to verify the reliability of the systems in:

Maintaining a set speed and navigating curvilinear sections

Passing through track switches

Detecting various obstacles

Stopping at designated points

Performing emergency braking

The first stage concluded successfully, with no traffic violations recorded. All systems were thoroughly checked, confirming that both the tram and its software were fully prepared for passenger travel.

Second stage plans

In the second stage, the driverless system will take full control, including opening and closing doors. A driver will be present in the cab to oversee and ensure the tram’s actions. An onboard screen will display key performance indicators of various systems for monitoring and transparency. The trips on the route No. 10 will be performed both with and without passengers.

Looking forward

By the final stage, expected to be completed by the end of 2025, the tram is set to operate autonomously with passengers and without a driver at the controls. A specialist may be present in the cab or the passenger area to visually monitor the tram’s operations and perform other necessary functions.

This groundbreaking project signifies a major step forward in driverless vehicle technology, not just for Russia but for Europe as a whole, setting new standards for reliability and innovation in public transportation.

