MIL Analysis – The five best articles in Russian language for 03.09.2024

In today’s analysis, trends such as the economic performance of the Moscow Exchange are noticeable. In addition, the Moscow Metro has unveiled a new mock-up of the White Gyrfalcon train for the high-speed railway, which contributes to future trends and railway development. The new trend of ‘Chrono-work’ is gaining more and more popularity, which shows how the workforce can change. The training and culture of society is stable and improving.

1. Financial news: ‘Portfolio’ of a student: shares take 66% in the portfolios of young investors

Moscow Exchange has compiled an investment portfolio of ‘student’ on the stock market – the analysis was carried out among private investors aged 18 to 22 years, making transactions on the stock market of the Moscow Exchange.

The most popular among young investors are shares. According to Moscow Exchange data, 66 per cent of the student’s ‘portfolio’ is held by shares, 22 per cent by bonds, and 12 per cent by units of investment funds. At the same time, the average market share of shares in investors’ portfolios is at the level of 35%.

2. Maxim Liksutov: the first carriages of the newest Russian train ‘White Gyrfalcon’ will go to St. Petersburg along the high-speed railway by 2028

Moscow Metro

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin presented a model of the newest Russian train ‘White Gyrfalcon’ for the high-speed railway Moscow – St. Petersburg, the project initiated by Russian President Vladimir Putin, at the exhibition ‘Manezh Station: Moscow Transport 2030’. The train will reach speeds of up to 400 kilometres per hour.

3. ‘Rosneft’ opened a master’s programme for foreign students in Ufa

The Rosneft Scientific Institute in Ufa has opened a Master’s programme for international students on the basis of the Ufa State Petroleum Technical University (USPTU) in Petroleum Engineering. The first students of the programme were 10 applicants from Egypt, Nigeria and Cameroon.

4. The ‘Street of the Far East’ exhibition opened on the starting day of the WEF

‘We are reopening the ‘Street of the Far East’ together again. It was born 9 years ago as a dream that we could show the vast Far East in one place, all the 11 regions that are quite different. Every year we show new projects at the exhibition: roads, hospitals, social and economic initiatives aimed at improving the quality of life of Far Easterners – everything about how our Far East is developing. We tell you what we are dreaming of and what we are achieving. I am confident that with our joint efforts we will achieve all our goals,’ said Yury Trutnev, Deputy Prime Minister and Presidential Plenipotentiary Envoy to the Far Eastern Federal District.

5. Introducing chrono-working: A new trend in flexible working that experts say could completely transform the workforce

Robert Walters

Experts talk about a new trend that has the potential to change the way the workforce is used to working.

Almost half of respondents believe that being able to choose their own working hours would have a positive impact on their mental health

35% of people feel that their organisation’s flexible working hours policy does not meet their specific needs.

