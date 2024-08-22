Transport – Nine more foreign megacities joined the international project of the Moscow Government, UrbanTransportData

Source: MIL-OSI Russian Language News

Source: Moscow Metro

Joint statements on cooperation for joining the project were signed by Antalya, Bangkok, Hanoi, Chengdu, Harbin, Cebu, Raipur, Vientiane, and São Paulo. The ceremonial signing took place within the framework of the III International Transport Summit in Moscow.

The business program of the III International Transport Summit has started in Moscow. This year, the capital is hosting 107 experts from 24 countries. The key events of the first day included the signing of a memorandum on the creation of a working group in the field of transport between Moscow and Beijing, as well as joint statements on cooperation for joining the UrbanTransportData project with Antalya, Chengdu, Harbin, Bangkok, Hanoi, Cebu, Raipur, Vientiane, and São Paulo.

“The Mayor of Moscow, Sergey Sobyanin, has tasked us with creating the best transport system in the world, so we are carefully studying the experience of foreign partners and are always open to cooperation. We are also always ready to share our achievements and promising developments with foreign colleagues. The UrbanTransportData international project allows participating cities to study the most advanced practices and solutions in urban transport development and make passenger travel even more comfortable,” said Maksim Liksutov, Deputy Mayor of Moscow for Transport Affairs.

UrbanTransportData is an international analytical platform where cities from around the world can share their transport metrics and outcomes. The project allows for more active exchange of ideas and practices with foreign colleagues, implementing the most innovative, convenient, and modern solutions, which contributes to increasing passenger comfort and ensuring sustainable development of transport systems.

During the plenary session, the guests and participants of the summit were informed about the innovations of the Russian capital in the field of transport development by Roman Latypov, First Deputy Head of the Moscow Department of Transport and Road Infrastructure Development, Oleg Toni, General Director of LLC “HSM Two Capitals,” and Nikolay Asaul, General Director of GUP “Mosgortrans.” Antalya Mayor Muhittin Böcek, Director of the Intelligent Transport Systems Development Department of the Dubai Roads and Transport Authority Mohammed Al Ali, Deputy Director of the Beijing Municipal Transport Commission Yang Yuliang, Deputy Head of the Harbin Transport Administration Gao Baisun, and President of the AIM Congress Fund Daoud Mohammad Khalid Ahmad Mohammed shared their transport achievements.

During business sessions, which will continue on August 23, summit participants will discuss high-speed railways, road safety and traffic management, digital services and ticketing systems, rail, water, and alternative transport.

In addition, foreign guests will visit modern transport infrastructure facilities in Moscow: the Big Circle Line, MCC, MCD, will get acquainted with the work of river electric transport and the testing of unmanned trams, as well as visit the Svarz plant and the “Manege Station. Moscow Transport 2030” exhibition.

MIL OSI