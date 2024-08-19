Source: MIL-OSI Russian Language News

Source: Moscow Transport (BCL)

Moscow’s Big Circle Line (BCL) has already seen over 500 million trips since its full launch in March 2023. The new line, which quickly became one of the most popular in the city’s metro system, has brought significant benefits to passengers and the city as a whole.

Key improvements since the BCL’s opening include:

A reduction in congestion of up to 23% on various metro lines Daily travel time savings of up to 45 minutes Some stations seeing crowd levels drop by as much as 40%.



Beyond improving transportation, the BCL has had a strong economic impact, contributing to the creation of more than 250,000 new jobs in Moscow. This figure is projected to grow to nearly 400,000 by 2030. The areas around the new stations have also seen a rise in construction and business activities.

Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin’s leadership played a pivotal role in the development of the BCL, which has revolutionized commutes for residents across the city. “Thanks to its record number of transfer points, the line is now one of the most in-demand routes. Currently, over 1.3 million trips are made on the BCL each workday, and this number continues to grow, – said Deputy Mayor for Transport Maksim Liksutov.

In July, intervals between trains on the BCL were shortened, allowing peak-hour trains to arrive 10-15 seconds faster. This enhancement was achieved through the addition of modern Moskva-2020” trains, the opening of the Nizhegorodskoye and Aminyevskoe depots, and the streamlining of routes by eliminating forked paths.

Key Benefits for BCL Passengers:

More available seating in carriages Improved schedule reliability Shorter wait times at stations Simplified navigation with trains running on a single route.



The BCL is the longest and one of the most popular metro lines, with around 1.3 million trips taken daily on weekdays. To enhance passenger comfort, we’ve further reduced train intervals. More trains are now in operation, making carriages less crowded and wait times shorter.

MIL OSI