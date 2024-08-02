Moscow Transport – Maksim Liksutov: the main transport exhibition of the summer Manezh Station. Moscow Transport 2030

Source: MIL-OSI Russian Language News

Source: Moscow Transport

The highly anticipated interactive exhibition Station Manege. Moscow Transport 2030 opened its doors today at the Manege Central Exhibition Hall. This major transport event, part of the Territory of the Future. Moscow 2030 forum-festival, features 20 interactive zones spread across 9,000 square meters, – said Maksim Liksutov, the Deputy Mayor for Transport.

The exhibition delves into the future of Moscow’s transportation system, showcasing innovations and developments planned for the next decade. Right outside the Manege, visitors are greeted by the latest models of Ivolga 4.0 and Moscow-2024 trains, as well as the updated KAMAZ electric bus. Guests can even step into the driver’s cabin, explore the controls, and capture photos.

Inside the exhibition, visitors are immersed in two distinct sections: one showcasing the past and present of Moscow’s transportation, and the other peering into the future.

The Passenger Journey exhibit takes visitors back 10 years, allowing them to experience an interactive journey from their home to the city center. This section features life-size recreations of streets, courtyards, bus stops, and even a metro station entrance, highlighting the transformation of Moscow’s transportation network.

Visitors can explore a recreated metro station, comparing its previous state with the modern, well-equipped stations of today. From the old, crowded stations with outdated amenities to the sleek, modern stations with user-friendly ticket kiosks and polite staff, the exhibit highlights the dramatic improvements in recent years.

The future-focused section of the exhibition features cutting-edge transport innovations and development plans for the city’s transportation system. Visitors can witness robot arms assembling vehicles at the Moskvich factory and explore the latest lineup of the city’s own car brand: the Moskvich 3 crossover, the Moskvich 6 sedan, and the newly released Moskvich 8, a seven-seater family crossover.

This section also allows visitors to experience a virtual high-speed train ride on the VSM-1 line, design their own metro station in real-life scale, and try their hand at operating simulators for trains, electric buses, trams, and riverboats.

The electric car zone showcases the Russian Atom electric vehicle, the Moskvich 3e patrol car of the Road Traffic Management Centre (RTMC), and a prototype for a new electric car developed by Moscow’s transportation Department.

The RTMC stand features a real-time 3D map displaying the city’s traffic flow, traffic lights, and cameras. Visitors can learn about the RTMC ‘s role in monitoring road conditions, the data collected by the Situation Center, and even test their knowledge of traffic regulations.

More than 250 lectures and workshops led by renowned urban planning and transport specialists, scientists, and artists will take place in the main amphitheater, the Moscow Transport Museum space, and the Moscow Transport Employer stand.

A family entertainment center is located on the basement level, where children can learn about traffic rules and city transport in a playful way. They can also earn driver’s licenses after passing a mock exam. Young visitors can also win themed prizes and gifts from the city’s transportation system. After a day of exploration, visitors can relax in the exhibition’s café with vending machines.

The employer stand offers visitors the chance to take a career aptitude test, an express interview, and potentially join the team behind Moscow’s transportation system. The stand focuses on IT professions and projects aimed at improving passenger services and introducing cutting-edge technologies.

On the instructions of Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin, we are opening the Station Manege. Moscow Transport 2030 exhibition. It consists of three parts dedicated to the past, present, and future of Moscow’s transportation, with something to interest everyone, – said Liksutov.

You can get detailed information about the exhibition on the website of the forum-festival Territory of the Future. Moscow 2030, as well as in the applications Moscow Transport and Moscow Metro. In these applications you will be able to watch online tours with text and audio information about the exposition in the Manege and other venues of the forum-festival. Push notifications in the Parks of Russia app will help you find the nearest activity point and get acquainted with the schedule of events.

Entrance to the exhibition is free. We look forward to seeing you at the Manege.

Address: 1 Manezhnaya Ploshchad, 1

Exhibition opening schedule:

On weekdays – from 12:00 to 22:00

Weekends – from 11:00 to 21:00.

Every Monday is a day off.

https://transport.mos.ru

Maksim Liksutov: Unveiling the Summer’s Biggest Transport Exhibition – “Station Manege. Moscow Transport 2030”

The grand interactive exhibition “Station Manege. Moscow Transport 2030” opened its doors today at the Manege Central Exhibition Hall. This major summer transportation event takes place within the framework of the “Territory of the Future. Moscow 2030” forum-festival. According to Deputy Mayor for Transport Maxim Liksutov, visitors have access to 20 interactive zones spanning 9,000 square meters.

The exhibition is dedicated to the development of Moscow’s transport system until 2030. Right outside the Manege, visitors are greeted by the first exhibits – the newest “Ivolga 4.0” and “Moscow-2024” trains, as well as the updated “KAMAZ” electric bus. Everyone can step into the driver’s cabin, touch the buttons and levers, and take photos.

A virtual assistant named Alexandra will provide detailed information about each exhibit and answer any transportation-related questions.

The exhibition itself is divided into two sections. One is dedicated to the past and present of Moscow’s transport system, while the other focuses on its future.

The first part of the exhibition, “The Passenger Journey”, allows visitors to travel back 10 years to embark on an interactive journey from their home to the city center, comparing the Moscow of that era to the modern capital. To achieve this, real-life recreations of streets, courtyards, bus stops, and even a metro station entrance were constructed.

For example, in the “metro” space, guests will first encounter bright advertising stands, kiosks selling shawarma, unfriendly staff, and old turnstiles. Here, they will also be shown what the metro has become: beautiful, well-maintained squares surrounding stations, convenient ticket terminals, friendly staff, and payments made with a smile in a couple of seconds, replacing paper tickets and queues.

The second part of the exhibition allows visitors to step into the future. It is dedicated to new transport technologies, promising developments, and plans for the development of Moscow’s transport system until 2030. Here, visitors can witness “robotic arms” assembling vehicles at the Moskvich factory and learn about the lineup of the city’s car brand: the Moskvich 3 crossover, the Moskvich 6 sedan, as well as the newest seven-seater family crossover, the Moskvich 8.

Visitors to this part of the exhibition can also become the first “passengers” on a virtual high-speed rail journey on the VSM-1 line, create their own metro station in real size, and try their hand at operating simulators for trains, electric buses, trams, and riverboats.

The electric car zone showcases the Russian “Atom” electric vehicle, the Moskvich 3e patrol car of the Moscow Traffic Control Center (TSODD), as well as a prototype for a new electric car developed by Moscow’s transport department.

The TSODD stand features a real-time 3D map displaying city traffic flow, traffic lights, and cameras. Visitors can learn about the role of the TSODD in monitoring road conditions, the data collected by the Situation Center, and even test their knowledge of traffic regulations.

More than 250 lectures and workshops led by renowned urban planning and transport specialists, scientists, and artists will take place in the main amphitheater, the Moscow Transport Museum space, and the Moscow Transport Employer stand.

A family entertainment center is located on the basement level, where children can learn about traffic rules and city transport in a playful way. They can also earn “driver’s licenses” after passing a mock “exam.” Young visitors can also win themed prizes and gifts from the city’s transport system. After a day of exploration, visitors can relax in the exhibition’s café with vending machines.

MIL OSI