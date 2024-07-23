Moscow News – The Moscow Metro fleet modernization: almost half of rolling stock consists of new Moskva series; the network reduces intervals on the Big Circle Line

Source: MIL-OSI Russian Language News

Source: Moscow Metro

Nearly 46% of Moscow Metro’s rolling stock now consists of contemporary trains from the Moskva series: Moskva, Moskva-2020, and Moskva-2024. Since 2017, more than 3,000 new carriages have been purchased, enhancing passenger comfort across eight metro lines.

The Moskva trains come equipped with several benefits:

Wide doors

Comfortable walk-through gangways

A large number of information displays and USB chargers

Enhanced sound insulation and powerful climate control systems

Adaptive cabin lighting.

The extensive rolling stock renewal program commenced in 2010, and now 75% of trains in the Moscow Metro are of modern generation. The procurement of Moskva trains started in 2017 and continues every few years based on passenger feedback. Starting this March, the latest Moskva-2024 trains have been operating on the Line 2, with plans already in motion for the Moskva-2026 model, – said Maksim Liksutov, the Deputy Mayor for Transport.

In particular, the Circle Line is fully equipped with Moskva-2020 trains, the update was completed three years ago. This line connects nearly all radial routes of the Moscow Metro and serves seven out of ten railway stations in the city, facilitating around 1.2 million trips on weekdays.

Currently, one in every five metro trains is of the Moskva-2020 type, amounting to a total of 168 trains. Thanks to ongoing investments and the acquisition of modern trains, we have successfully completed updates on the Line 6 as well. Under Mayor Sergei Sobyanin’s instruction, our efforts to improve passenger comfort continue to intensify, – stated Liksutov.

Furthermore, the Moscow Metro reduced train intervals on the Big Circle Line (BCL), the longest loop line in the world: during peak hours, trains will arrive 10-15 seconds quicker.

Through the purchase of Moskva-2020 trains, the opening of new depots – Nizhegorodskoye and Aminyevskoye, and the elimination of branch line services, service regularity has significantly improved.

Passengers on the BCL have reported notable advantages, including:

Increased availability of seats

Enhanced schedule reliability

Shortened wait times at stations

Improved wayfinding ease, with trains following a single route

The BCL is the longest and one of the busiest lines in the metro system, with approximately 1.3 million trips taken on workdays. We’ve reduced intervals between trains further on the BCL, ensuring a higher number of trains are operational. As a result, cars are less crowded and waiting times at stations are shorter, – concluded Maksim Liksutov.

