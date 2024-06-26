MIL OSI Poland – 19.06.2024 WarsawPrime Minister attends the celebration of 100 years of the State Protection Service

Source: Republic of Poland in English

“Your service is heroic,” said Prime Minister Donald Tusk during the event dedicated to the State Protection Service, a formation tasked with protecting the most important figures and institutions in Poland. The Prime Minister dedicated the newly adopted bill envisaging measures enabling more effective protection of the state and its borders against acts of aggression, which passed through the Council of Ministers today, to the service personnel.

Heroic service in the SOP

The Prime Minister emphasised the unique role played by the State Protection Service.

“You are entrusted with a special task. In a sense, it is more important than what politicians and even presidents do, since they come and go. . . Your actions are making the Polish state safer,”

said the Prime Minister to the State Protection Service officers.

Mr. Tusk admitted that the role the State Protection Service plays in the state is hardly appreciated enough today.

“You have to remain discreet and invisible. All while you are expected to shield the person you are protecting from any harm, should the need ever arise,”

the Prime Minister pointed out.

“We saw the importance of this service recently, following the tragic events in Slovakia,”

he added.

New laws on the protection of the state and its borders

The Prime Minister also took the opportunity to draw attention to the bill adopted today by the government, enabling more effective protection of the state and its borders against acts of aggression.

“Thanks to the new law, soldiers and service personnel will be able to use lethal force in self-defence, as well as to defend the state and its border, when the situation becomes critical,”

the Prime Minister stated.

“This is something that people who risk their lives and health every day in the service of our country were very much looking forward to,”

he added.

The new legislation is particularly important in view of the escalation of hostilities by Russia and Belarus.

State Protection Service

The main objectives of the State Protection Service include the protection of key figures and infrastructure in Poland. The Service is responsible for the security of the President, the Prime Minister and the Speaker of the Sejm, as well as other figures deemed crucial for state security. The Service is also responsible for ensuring security during international visits to Poland.

The State Protection Service was established by the act of 8 December 2017. In February 2018, the Service superseded the Government Protection Bureau.

MIL OSI