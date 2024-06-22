MIL OSI Poland – 18.06.2024 Warsaw Poland to have a decisive vote on security matters

Source: Republic of Poland in English

Following his return from the informal European Council summit, at the Warsaw Airport, Prime Minister Donald Tusk announced that Poland will have a decisive vote on many matters currently considered important to the country, including defence, EU enlargement and neighbourhood, as these areas directly impact the security of our borders. The informal talks mainly concerned electing politicians to hold key functions within the EU. The Polish Prime Minister also spoke to the German Chancellor about the incident, where migrants were brought to Poland by German police. Such an event will never happen again.

Protecting Polish and European borders

Monday’s informal European Council meeting was Prime Minister Donald Tusk’s first visit to Brussels after the Civic Coalition won the European Parliament elections. According to Mr. Tusk, this is a turning point in EU history.

“Today I am even more grateful to all the people who used their vote and allowed Europe to speak with its own voice. You cannot hear Putin’s words in Brussels today. . . . in fact, all political factions that defended the Russian stance until recently, have now fallen silent. Europe became united – at least to a very large extent – when it comes to the war in Ukraine, countering Russian and Belarusian propaganda, and ensuring the security of Europe, Poland and our border,” Donald Tusk pointed out during the press conference.

There is no doubt in Europe that protecting its borders is both a challenge and a mission for the entire European Union. The main concern is the Polish border with Belarus, which experiences the biggest migration pressure.

“Regardless of political views, citizenship and party lines, we all stand together when it comes to this issue. Nobody has any doubts that the responsibility for the border will squarely fall on the shoulders of the entire European Union. And that also means EU funding for ensuring its security,” the Prime Minister announced.

All European leaders agree that boosting capacity of the defence sector needs to be addressed jointly.

A new deal for the European Union

Prime Minister Donald Tusk is one of the main negotiators when it comes to staff in the European Union.

“During meetings with French President Macron, Spanish Prime Minister Sanchez, German Chancellor Scholz, Greek Prime Minister Mitsotakis, Dutch Prime Minister Rutte, we talked about what this new structure should look like,” the Polish Prime Minister announced.

The negotiators represent a majority in the European Parliament and a clear majority in the European Council. Their voice “represents the Polish point of view”. According to Donald Tusk, we are one step closer to reaching an agreement. Key decisions on staffing are expected to be made at next week’s meeting.

“I am hosting a conference with other negotiators Monday, Tuesday at the latest. I think that we will go to Brussels with a 99.9% finalised position. You can take my word for it – I would not say that if I were not sure of it, because it will be easy to verify. This process is going well and Europe is more united than we thought,” Mr. Tusk stated.

Ursula von der Leyen, Antonio Costa and Kaja Kallas are most likely to take the top EU posts.

A strong Polish voice on security matters

Security remains a priority for Poland and Europe, as European leaders want to support initiatives that enhance the security and safety of their states.

“We have total agreement regarding supporting the initiative proposed by the Greek Prime Minister and myself to to jointly build the Iron Dome protecting the skies over Poland. Our initiative on the eastern border, the Eastern Shield, is likely to be joined in the coming days by other countries, including the Baltic States. It is going to be yet another project supported by the European Union,” the Prime Minister announced.

The Polish Prime Minister assured that from the moment the new European Commission is constituted, Poland will have one of the decisive votes concerning defence and neighbourhood matters.

“I am not going to tell you who is going to get what in the European Commission. But I have received assurances from all sides that Poland will have one of the deciding votes when it comes to matters such as defence, enlargement and neighbourhood, which we consider important. This will impact the security of our borders ,” said Donald Tusk.

The name of the prospective new commissioner still remains a mystery.

Incident at the German-Polish border

Prime Minister Donald Tusk talked with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz about the transfer of a migrant family to Poland by German police with disregard for the established procedures.

“I can reassure you that all these efforts we see in Europe and in Poland are aimed at regaining full control of our border, and I am convinced that we will succeed. I already intervened and spoke to Chancellor Scholz. He promised me to look into this matter soon. As you know, the German side has apologised for disregarding the procedures,” said the Polish Prime Minister.

Prime Minister Donald Tusk pointed out that when it comes to such situations, preventing them is more important than gestures and apologies.

The incident is already being used as a tool for political campaigning.

“Today, Law and Justice is using this incident for political purposes. This is the party that brought more migrants from Asia and Africa in a single day than manage to cross the eastern border in a month. Law and Justice bears full responsibility for this migration crisis, for the easily-crossed border, all while turning it into a weapon to savagely attack the Polish government. Let me note that this narrative is very much in line with Vladimir Putin’s,” Donald Tusk said.

The Prime Minister assured that the government would combat irregular migration effectively.

