MIL OSI Poland – 01.06.2024 WarszawaA very special Children’s Day in the Fairy Tale Garden at the Chancellery of the Prime Minister

Source: Republic of Poland in English

The Fairy Tale Garden at the Chancellery of the Prime Minister joined forces with various ministries to make the Children’s Day a truly special experience.

Prime Minister Donald Tusk opened the gates of the Chancellery and invited everyone into the gardens. And there were many waiting for the opportunity, including football player Robert Lewandowski, swimmer and Olympic champion Otylia Jędrzejczak, as well as Olympic racewalker Robert Korzeniowski and basketball player Marcin Gortat. The attendees could play a game of basketball and football, as well as try their hand at volleyball and golf.

The garden was filled with music and dances performed by exceptional youth bands, and the organisers invited a magician and an interactive theatre show.

The day was not only an opportunity to have some amazing fun, but also to learn and develop interests. The invited children explored the world of biology with abundant laboratory and biological demonstrations, as well as an exhibition of plants and animal species going extinct.

Fans of cars could enjoy a 3D driving simulator, which gave the impression of sitting behind an actual wheel. Children could also test their reaction speed or see how an airbag deploys.

A TUR light armoured personnel carrier, as well as a fire engine, military vehicles, quad bikes, motorbikes and Border Guard off-road vehicles were popular attractions among the crowd – children got an opportunity to explore them and talk to those who use them daily at work.

At the fingerprinting station, children could try and find their inner detectives. They could also watch a drill demonstration, take part in a marching course and try their hand at detecting metal objects.

They could also learn first aid, pottery, writing with a traditional pen, programming robots and coding. Using a 3D pen and a 3D printer, the participants turned their ideas into real objects, while others could explore virtual worlds with VR goggles.

The children also made beautiful badges, key rings, magnets, bookmarks, as well as actual books. They also got to make plush toys they could take home with them.

The day also featured face painting, hair styling and magical tattoos. The Garden also had a 360° photo booth and an AI photo booth, powered by artificial intelligence.

The day also featured molecular, confectionery and ice cream-making workshops, as well as stalls with treats – a necessity after a long and exhausting day.

MIL OSI