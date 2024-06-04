MIL OSI Poland – 29.05.2024 Dubicze CerkiewneWe are improving the safety of soldiers and officers on the Polish-Belarusian border

Source: Republic of Poland in English

Donald Tusk, Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz and Tomasz Siemoniak met in Dubicze Cerkiewne with soldiers and officers serving on the Polish-Belarusian border. The situation is remains tense, as irregular migrants keep escalating and becoming more aggressive. On Tuesday, 28 May, one Polish soldier was stabbed. Donald Tusk reaffirmed his support and increased safety for Polish officers and soldiers.

Gratitude for hard work and dedication

The situation on the Polish-Belarusian border remains difficult. For the past few weeks, we have seen an increase in hybrid attacks carried out by irregular migrants, who are becoming increasingly aggressive. This is evidenced by the brutal attack on a Polish soldier stabbed while on duty at the border.

“We are here today to make it very clear and to say once again that in any case, especially in circumstances such as an attack on our soldier, the Polish state and all of us are with you and on your side – with no exceptions,”

Donald Tusk assured.

On Wednesday morning, the Prime Minister visited Dubicze Cerkiewne together with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz and Minister of the Interior and Administration, Coordinator for Special Services Tomasz Siemoniak. A Polish soldier was attacked on Tuesday, 28 May near the village. During the press conference, the Prime Minister pointed out that there will be no hesitation when it comes to supporting our soldiers and officers as they carry out this difficult mission of defending the border. Subsequently, Donald Tusk assured that the family of the injured soldier could count on comprehensive support.

“I know that you are not serving the country for glory. But I want you to know that everyone in Poland really appreciates what you do. We are very proud of you. Today, our thoughts are with you all. We know how dfficult it is to see an attack on a Polish soldier. Thanks to you, there will be fewer and fewer of these incidents. All thanks to your courage and dedication,”

said the Prime Minister.

The incidents at the Polish-Belarusian border occur almost daily, as the migrants throw stones, bottles and burning branches at Polish soldiers and officers. Some of them wield spears and other tools tipped with knives. They also shoot at the patrolling soldiers with slingshots.

“It all started with throwing branches and stones. These days, we are seeing the situation escalating. In the last couple of hours, two Border Guard officers have been injured. Thankfully, they sustained minor injuries, unlike the stabbed soldier. On the other hand, this situation keeps escalating,”

said Tomasz Siemioniak, Minister of the Interior and Administration.

We will do everything to make the protecting the border safer

The safety of soldiers and officers on the Polish-Belarusian border is a priority for us. Donald Tusk announced the decision, which was taken together with the military, Border Guard and Police commanders.

We are going to stop at nothing in terms of logistics, equipment and legal solutions, all to ensure that your service here will be as safe as it can from the point of view of the state. We want to ensure your safety and make sure that you can carry out your mission effectively, protecting our border,”

said the Prime Minister, assuring the soldiers and officers.

One of the solutions recommended by the joint command during the briefing in Dubicze Cerkiewne entails reinstating the 200-metre buffer zone along the Belarusian border.

“We will make the decision early next week. We are also going to accelerate and intensify our efforts even further, leaving the oversight to you – the people who are here and who see what is going on here first-hand,”

Donald Tusk assured.

This change entails bolstering the Police force in the area, in particular in places where groups of migrants attempt to cross the border illegally. This will coincide with joint efforts of the military, Police and Border Guard.

“We are bolstering the Police force at the border, along with boosting the coordination of efforts between the Police, the Border Guard and the military. What is needed right now are efforts that Police is trained and properly equipped for – prevention. We have decided that there is a need for joint training with riot control equipment, which will be carried out here,”

Tomasz Siemoniak informed.

Bolstering the security of the Polish-Belarusian border

Deputy Prime Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz stated that as of 28 May, following the decision of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, additional platoons from the most experienced units were sent to the border.

“The most experienced commandos of the 6th Airborne Brigade of the 25th Air Assault Brigade are already deployed on the ground, along with additional equipment. You can count on everything that the Polish Armed Forces have to offer. We are going to deploy everything,”

the Minister of Defence confirmed.

The Polish government recently announced the establishment of the National Deterrence and Defence Programme, codenamed the East Shield. This will be the largest operation aimed at bolstering NATO’s eastern flank since 1945. The East Shield will cover a 700-kilometre stretch of the eastern and north-eastern border, including 400-kilometre border with Belarus.

Russia and Belarus aim to destabilise Poland and Europe

These days, there is no longer any doubt that the situation on the border with Belarus is an act of hybrid war against Poland. The escalation of aggression cannot be chalked up as an accident.

“I want to be clear and get through to all the people who believe that there is peace and quiet at the border and that we are hurting people. This is the most difficult service you can imagine today. It requires our people – soldiers, Border Guards, police officers – to show humanity and empathy, which they do on a regular basis, as much as they can. On the other hand, they are attacked every day, and you could see what it leads to in the last few hours. I would like everyone to understand what is at stake and how much determination and sacrifice it requires from our men and women. I hope everybody finally understands this,”

said Donald Tusk.

The Prime Minister added that there is no room for negotiation today. The Polish border needs to be properly protected.

You have every right, even a duty, to stop at nothing. Leave making sure that you are legally protected and that your actions are seen as valid by all Poles to us – not only when you defend the border, but also your lives,”

Donald Tusk added.

The Prime Minister also thanked the commanders of all formations for their attitude, commitment and sacrifice.

“You can count on our full support in these situations. We will not waver in our support and help in all aspects, even if you have to resort to ultimate means. We are not going to abandon you. I will be personally involved 24 hours a day, if it is needed,”

the Prime Minister assured.

Our government is doing everything to strengthen the security of both citizens and the soldiers and officers who serve at the border. These efforts include upgrading the electronic and physical barrier along the land section of the border with Belarus, as well as measures to bolster security of the river sections.

The meeting in Dubicze Cerkiewne was Prime Minister Donald Tusk’s second visit to the Polish-Belarusian border. On 11 May, the Prime Minister visited Karakule, where he met with soldiers and officers serving at the border.

