MIL OSI Poland – 23.05.2024Prime Minister Donald Tusk meets the President of Cyprus

Source: Republic of Poland in English

Prime Minister Donald Tusk meets the President of Cyprus23.05.2024

The head of the Polish government met with the President of Cyprus, Nikos Christodoulides, during his first official visit to Poland. The conversation focused on issues on the EU agenda, including the upcoming European Parliament elections.

On Thursday, 23 May, Prime Minister Donald Tusk and Nikos Christodoulides discussed key international issues, primarily concerning the European Union, in particular the next year’s Council ofthe EU Presidency. The leaders also talked about the situation in Ukraine, sanctions against Russia, migration issues and the prospects of EU enlargement.

Poland and Cyprus recently celebrated the 20th anniversary of EU accession. Next year, Cyprus and Poland are taking over the Presidency of the Council of the EU from next year. Poland is slated to take over from the first half of 2025. The presidency is rotating, with three successive states taking over, working together on priorities. Along with Poland, the presidency trio is made up of Denmark and Cyprus, as was the case during the first presidency.

MIL OSI