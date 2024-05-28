MIL OSI Poland – 23.05.2024 Joint letter of the Greek and Polish Prime Ministers to the President of the European Commission

Source: Republic of Poland in English

Joint letter of the Greek and Polish Prime Ministers to the President of the European Commission23.05.2024

“The European Union needs a game changer, a bold initiative that will send a clear and strong message to our friends and foes, to our allies and competitors alike, that the EU is taking its defence seriously,” claim the Prime Ministers of Poland and Greece in their joint letter to Ursula von der Leyen. Donald Tusk and Kyriakos Mitsotakis are calling for a ‘flagship’ programme – a European air defence shield to strengthen the European Union’s overall defence capabilities and encourage European arms companies to develop cutting-edge technology. It will also show that Europe is united and determined to take action for self-defence.

“In this new geopolitical era, our economic and monetary union must be accompanied by a strong defence union. We must show leadership in preparedness and that requires means and tools. There is no time to lose,” say Donald Tusk and Kyriakos Mitsotakis in their letter. The Prime Ministers expect further discussion on the proposed initiative to take place at the June European Council.

Materials

