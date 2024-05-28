MIL OSI Poland – 22.05.2024 Warszawa Cybersecurity and investments – Prime Minister talks with Google CEO

Source: Republic of Poland in English

Cybersecurity, combating disinformation and investments in Poland were the main topics brought up by Prime Minister Donald Tusk during his meeting with Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google, on 22 May. Google has been active on the Polish market for nearly 20 years. As of today, the company has 1700 Polish employees and is currently planning new investments.

Bolstering cybersecurity – a key priority

The military threat is not the only danger to the state security. In many cases, we are also dealing with cyber threats, which are equally as dangerous. Given the current circumstances in Europe, we need to enhance our cybersecurity to protect our institutions and our citizens.

Increasing Poland’s resilience to cyber threats was one of the topics of Donald Tusk’s video conversation with Sundar Pichai. Google is significantly expanding its investments in Poland, both in the area of cyber security and in fighting disinformation and supporting the integrity of elections.

Last year, we recorded more than 80,000 cyberattacks in Polish cyberspace, almost twice as much as in the previous year. The government is currently working on an amendment to the Act on the National Cybersecurity System. Its aim is to significantly reinforce our security and implement the European Union’s Network and Information Systems 2 (NIS2) directive.

A swift and effective response to potential threats is particularly important during election times. Parliamentary and regional elections are over, and on 9 June we will elect our representatives to the European Parliament.

Supported by AI

Studies show that artificial intelligence can be useful in detecting and combating threats in cyberspace.

The Polish language is complex and most artificial intelligence tools have difficulty in detecting the complexities of our language. We are working on the development of the Polish Large Language Universal Model. A transparent and fully accessible open model will be an innovation on a global scale.

Google has been investing in Poland for close to 20 years.

Prime Minister Donald Tusk and the CEO of Google also talked about investing in Poland.

Google opened its first office in Poland in 2005. Today, the company has more than 1,700 employees in Poland and is planning to expand its workforce. The list of the American company’s investments in Poland includes projects such as Google for Startups Campus Warsaw, the construction of which was announced together with Prime Minister Donald Tusk in 2014. This initiative has created a community of more than 1,800 companies from Poland and Central and Eastern Europe, and the startups that have benefited from the programmes have created more than 6,500 jobs.

Over the past years, Google has also provided ongoing support for companies and the development of digital competencies. This includes more than half a million people who have been trained in digital skills, as well as 250,000 students and teachers who have received training in online safety.

One of the priorities of Donald Tusk’s government is to support investment in the digital and technology sector. This is why we see further potential for the development of Google’s business in Poland.

