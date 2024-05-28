MIL OSI Poland – 11.05.2024 Karakule Prime Minister: No limits on resources spent on ensuring Poland’s security

Source: Republic of Poland in English

On Saturday morning, Prime Minister Donald Tusk visited the Podlasie Military Task Force where he met with Border Guard and Police officers, as well as soldiers of the Polish Army. He also visited the Polish-Belarusian border. The Prime Minister expressed his appreciation for all the people ensuring the country’s security. He also announced that the eastern border would be bolstered, including the construction of modern fortifications.

Support for Polish officers and soldiers

Prime Minister Donald Tusk attended a briefing with commanders of the Border Guard, Police and Polish Army. He also met with soldiers and officers.

“Today, I am coming to tell all the commanders and soldiers that they are backed by the Polish government and the Polish state, as they handle the situation on the border. There is no doubt about it. . . . I also want the Polish public to learn more about the extremely difficult, demanding task at hand, the mission carried out by all the officers and soldiers involved in protecting the Polish border,” Donald Tusk said in Karakule.

The Belarusian regime is sending groups of irregular migrants to the country’s eastern border. Every day, our servicemen repel border crossing attempts. This is an enormous challenge for everybody involved.

“The border is a special place due to the pressure of irregular migration, which in reality is one of the acts of hybrid warfare. This situation requires seamless cooperation of all the uniformed services responsible not only for border security, but for the security of the Polish state,” Donald Tusk pointed out.

The Prime Minister thanked all Border Guard and Police officers, as well as soldiers for their round-the-clock service that keeps Poles safe.

Bolstering Poland’s eastern border

The Prime Minister announced measures to bolster fortifications and security measures along Poland’s eastern border. The need for these measures stems from the migration pressure caused by the Belarusian regime, the growing threat resulting from the Russian-Ukrainian war and the uncertain geopolitical situation.

“We discussed the need to reinforce the border, which led to the launch of an extensive project aimed at building modern fortifications. We are going to build them along the entire eastern border. These days, it is more than just Poland’s internal border – it is the border of the European Union. I have no doubts that the whole of Europe will have to invest in its security by investing in a secure Polish border,” Donald Tusk pointed out.

Prime Minister Donald Tusk noted that as far as security is concerned, there can be no limit to spending.

“Since we decided a long time ago that we could not compromise on the equipment provided to our soldiers and purchased state-of-the-art weapons, we will not compromise on securing the borders either. All the uniformed services, including the Border Guard and the Police, will be able to count on us in the future as well,” the Prime Minister claimed.

The investments concern not only technical infrastructure, but also personal equipment for all service personnel.

Changing laws to support country’s defenders

During his visit to the Podlasie region, the Prime Minister announced new amendments to the existing laws.

“We are going to make changes to the existing laws to ensure that the soldiers and officers feel a sense of legal security while carrying out their duties. We are not going to leave you to your own devices in this regard. You will be able to count on the support of the Polish state,” the Prime Minister said.

Protecting our borders means protecting the security of the whole of Poland and Europe.

MIL OSI