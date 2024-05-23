MIL OSI Poland – 07.05.2024 KatowicePrime Minister shows a Plan for Europe

Source: Republic of Poland in English

Security, support for entrepreneurs and safeguarding European values – these are the core tenets of the Plan for Europe, presented by Prime Minister Donald Tusk during his opening speech at the European Economic Congress in Katowice. The event was attended by the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen.

Poland leads in Europe

We are facing a difficult situation and the future of Europe remains uncertain. In these circumstances, Poland is emerging as a leader in Europe.

“These days, Poland stands as a leader in matters that concern the future of Europe, the future of all Europeans – from security, all the way to a common-sense approach to what European institutions, procedure and funds are for,” Donald Tusk pointed out in his opening speech during the European Economic Congress in Katowice.

The importance of Poland for the European community was mentioned by Ursula von der Leyen. The President of the European Commission pointed out that Poland has made the EU stronger and more complete.

“Decades ago, Poland was where faith and hope in this part of Europe for freedom and independence emerged once again. Poland had clearly shown everybody that Europe, democracy, freedom, and rule of law are more than just empty words,” the Polish Prime Minister added.

Joint European security

Poland and the rest of Europe are guided by the same priorities and face the same challenges. Chief among them is the continent’s joint security, which is inextricably linked to defence, military power and readiness to fight.

“Europe can and must avoid conflict. Europe can be and actually remains a safe place. As the heart of Europe, Poland is also safe, as long as no one squanders our joint effort of building a prosperous, developed continent, which achieved the highest level in the history of the world,” the Prime Minister claimed.

Europe needs to be an organisation of states capable of defending itself against any threat.

“We need to say it clearly that Europe needs to be prepared, not only for the next couple of months, but throughout the entire five-year period, and become a force that no other country in the world will dare to attack. We are ready for it – Poland understands this need very well, and we are getting increasingly better prepared,” said Donald Tusk.

The President of the European Commission Ursula Von der Leyen announced the appointment of a European Commissioner for Defense.

“One of the Commissioner’s first tasks will be to present a White Paper on the extent to which Europe is prepared to defend itself. This paper will be presented to the High Representatives for Foreign Affairs,”, she informed.

The appointment of a commissioner was one of Poland’s suggestions.

Russian aggression requires decisive action from Europe.

“There is one demand, which has been in the talks for some time now, that needs to turn into a European project. It should not be a subject of debate, but a matter of decisive action. I am talking about 100 billion euro or more, along with possible additional funding for European defense and security. A large defense budget spent wisely will push war away from Europe’s borders for a long time, maybe even for good,” Donald Tusk pointed out.

Safe European skies and borders

Europe’s strength will impact its security. What matters today is decisive action – and that is what Donald Tusk called for.

“Europe will be safe as long as the skies above Europe are safe. . . . The financial effort to build a dome over Europe seems to be an obvious pursuit, as well as something we all could agree with,” the Prime Minister said.

Prime Minister Donald Tusk also mentioned the security of European borders, specially as Poland struggles against irregular migrants trying to force its eastern border at the behest of the Belarusian regime.

“European borders need to be protected, as they have become the border line between the continent of peace and aggressors who are gearing up for a war against us, and they do not shy away from exploiting hybrid threats. This also has to become one of Europe’s priorities – a secure and closely-guarded European border,” the Prime Minister said.

Support for EU entrepreneurs

Companies and entrepreneurs in Poland and the European Union need to have a sense of security. They cannot lose out to competitors from third countries.

“Europe needs to mean a place for safe, competitive business and entrepreneurship. This applies both to cutting red tape and speeding up official procedures, as well as protecting Europe and Europeans first, rather than their competitors,” Mr. Tusk said.

In doing so, the Prime Minister alluded to the European Green Deal. He pointed out that far better results would be achieved through encouragement and genuine cooperation, rather than setting quotas enforced by procedures and administrative measures.

“Europe needs to become a place, where people can feel that power, institutions and funding do not merely serve the pursuit of some lofty goals. They need to feel that Europe, its institutions and its funds, are a net benefit to all. And they need to fell it here and now. This also concerns the fight against climate change. This is something that will be heard loud and clear here in Silesia,” Donald Tusk added.

Safeguarding European culture and civilisation

“Never and nowhere in the world has there been a place as beautiful in terms of political civilisation and culture as Europe. . . . All the words about the need to protect the essence of Europe concern things like our culture, including rare languages. . . . Our civilisation and our culture are also about human rights. They are about the shared belief in democracy, freedom and solidarity of the peoples,” Donald Tusk pointed out.

The Prime Minister also addressed the President.

“There is no need to be afraid of Silesia, no need to be afraid of ethnic communities, no need to be afraid of the Silesian language. This is the great heritage of Silesia, Poland and Europe,” said Donald Tusk at the European Economic Congress in Katowice.

Safeguarding European values was the fifth and final point of the Plan for Europe.

Prime Minister Donald Tusk had special words for Jerzy Buzek, who had decided to end his political career in Brussels.

“The words spoken 43 years ago in Gdańsk are deeply embedded in my memory. These words are deeply rooted in Polish history, but today I would like to repeat them to you. Jerzy Buzek has served Poland well. Jerzy Buzek has served Europe well. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts, dear friend,” said Donald Tusk.

MIL OSI