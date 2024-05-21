MIL OSI Poland – 15.05.2024 Prime Minister: We need all hands on deck and thoughtful patriotism today

Source: Republic of Poland in English

Prime Minister: We need all hands on deck and thoughtful patriotism today15.05.2024

In the days leading up to the 80th anniversary of the Battle of Monte Cassino, Prime Minister Donald Tusk met the veterans of the Polish II Corps. Mr. Tusk also commented on today’s assassination attempt on the Slovak Prime Minister, highlighting that “Poland, Europe and the world are once again standing at a crossroads”. That is why we need to take full responsibility for our country.

Meeting with World War II veterans

Prime Minister Donald Tusk attended a meeting with six veterans, members of the delegation of the Office for War Veterans and Victims of Oppression attending the commemoration of the 80th anniversary of the Battle of Monte Cassino.

“I would like to thank you for everything that you did for Poland in the most difficult time in our country’s history,” Mr. Tusk said during a meeting at the Chancellery of the Prime Minister. “You have shown the greatest courage and bore the greatest sacrifice so that future generations would not be forced to pay such an immense price. . . The fact that you will be at Monte Cassino in a couple days’ time shows that your thoughts are still with our country. I hope that it stays that way for as long as it can,” he added.

The Prime Minister was hopeful that World War II veterans attending the ceremony would send a message to the whole of Poland and Europe that Poles were ready to follow in their footsteps and do the same thing they have done 80 years ago.

“I would like your presence to be a sign. I would like for everyone in Poland to remember what serving one’s Homeland actually means. That you have to be mobilised and vigilant at all times. Freedom and independence cannot be taken for granted,” said Donald Tusk.

During World War II, soldiers of the Polish II Corps were entrusted with the most difficult task on the Italian front – capturing the hills of Monte Cassino. On 18 May 1944, after a fierce battle, the Polish flag was flown over the previously impenetrable fortress.

Assassination attempt on the Slovak Prime Minister

The Prime Minister also commented on the news that shocked Europe and the world – Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico was shot after a cabinet meeting in Handlova.

Donald Tusk summed up that the assassination attempt shows that the belief that we live in the times that no longer require sacrifice and heroism was but an illusion.

“Poland, Europe and the world are once again at a crossroads. We are witnessing violence and aggression everywhere and every day, and there is a bloody war going on across our eastern border,” the Prime Minister said.

He also pointed out that in these trying times we need full mobilisation and a deep sense of thoughtful patriotism.

“We need everyday heroism and faith in our homeland. We need to believe that our homeland is worth every effort, from every one of us,” said Donald Tusk.

