MIL OSI Poland – 19.04.2024 Prime Minister: we’ll eradicate every betrayal and attempt at destabilisation

Prime Minister: we’ll eradicate every betrayal and attempt at destabilisation19.04.2024

Stability and security are the priority of the Polish government. Poland shall accept no cooperation with the Russian regime. Prime Minister Donald Tusk assures that there’ll be no leniency for the collaborators of Russian services. Any action against Poland or its friends will be punished. Our services cooperate with other countries.

Two days ago, a Pole was arrested for planning in coordination with the Russian services an assassination attempt on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. The arrestment took place thanks to the close cooperation of the National Prosecutor’s Office and the Internal Security Agency with the Ukrainian services.

The would-be assassin of President Zelensky, a Pole acting in concert with Russian services, was arrested two days ago. Belarusian working for Russians who ordered two Poles to assassinate Navalny’s associate got arrested. The assassins are also already in jail. They are linked to the communities of ultras football fans. All that happened only in April. There’ll be no leniency for collaborators of the Russian services. We’ll eradicate every betrayal and attempt at destabilisation,” wrote Prime Minister Donald Tusk on the platform X.

The apprehension of the assassins was possible thanks to the cooperation of Polish and Lithuanian services.

