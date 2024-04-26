MIL OSI Poland – 19.04.2024 Prime Minister: we should all focus on security

Source: Republic of Poland in English

Defending the Ukrainian sky

As reported by Prime Minister Donald Tusk, President Zelensky stressed the immediate and perhaps also war-solving need to provide Ukraine with systems that could combat Russian missiles and drones.

“The situation on the front-line is critical and the coming weeks could decide the fate of the war. (…) Conclusions of the European Council included a provision that the EU would support and take action for the safety of the sky over Ukraine. It will be up to the nation states to decide on this,” prime minister informed.

As he explained, no one expects Poland, which is a front-line state, to be the one who hands over its own Patriot batteries to Ukraine. “Everyone knows how much gave and everyone knows that we need to protect our sky because of the Russian missile incidents,” Donald Tusk pointed out.

We’re still waiting for the US decision on the $60 billion aid to Ukraine.

Possible Russian interference in the EP elections

During the Brussels meeting, EU leaders also discussed the threat of Russian of disinformation and cyber aggression during the upcoming European elections.

“We all have reason to fear attempts by Russia to interfere in our elections, for example through on-line networks and disinformation,” the head of the Polish government stressed. As he explained, the Czech Republic cited the example of the Voice of Europe portal and the participation of some right-wing European politicians, including from Poland, in initiatives funded and controlled by Russia.

“This takes on particular significance today, in the context of news of the arrest of a Pole who was preparing the assassination attempt on President Zelensky. We know about his attempts to contact Russian intelligence, his arrest was most justified,” the head of the Polish government said during the meeting with journalists.

Appeal to keep the borders with Ukraine open

Prime Minister appealed to the Poles not to do anything that could weaken Ukraine today.

“However we justify these protests, the border crossings can no longer be blocked. We must not harm Ukraine in any way when the fate of the war is decided,” Donald Tusk explained. “Blocking the crossings is simply out of the question,” he added.

At the same time, prime minister assured that the government was prepared “to provide further forms of assistance to those who, through no fault of their own, incurred loses as a result of the Russia’s war with Ukraine”. He announced further negotiations to protect the interests of Polish farmers.

MIL OSI