MIL OSI Poland – 15.03.2024 Phone call between Prime Minister Donald Tusk and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen

Source: Republic of Poland in English

Phone call between Prime Minister Donald Tusk and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen15.03.2024

Prime Minister Donald Tusk and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen had an in-depth discussion on the new proposals that the Commission will present later today.

Proposals to support farmers

Farmers are facing growing uncertainty, in particular caused by geopolitical events such as Russia’s aggression against Ukraine. We must continue to support farmers in this context.

The main objective of the new legislative proposals is to reduce the administrative burden on EU farmers and to give farmers and Member States more flexibility to meet certain environmental conditions, without reducing the overall level of ambition in terms of environmental and climate objectives.

These proposed changes will make it possible to apply certain standards in a way that is more in line with the day-to-day realities that farmers face on the ground. The new proposals provide for the exemption of small farms of less than 10 hectares from inspections and penalties related to conditionality requirements.

This will have a real and immediate impact on many small farms in Poland and the European Union.

A new system of incentives

Another proposal will change the obligation for farmers not to cultivate crops on part of their land (fallow) so-called GAEC 8. The current obligation will largely be transformed into a system of incentives. It will be applied retroactively, from the beginning of 2024.

In practice, this would mean that farmers are incentivised to maintain non-productive areas but without fear of losing income if they are unable to do so.

The Commission’s proposals are a direct response to the demands of agricultural organisations in Poland and abroad.

Import Restrictions

The two leaders also discussed further measures to address the situation in the grain market and grain imports from Russia. In this context, the European Commission is assessing the possibility of introducing restrictions on imports of agricultural products from Russia to the European Union.

On this basis, the Commission will shortly present a proposal.

The two leaders will remain in close coordination in supporting agriculture in Poland and Europe.

MIL OSI