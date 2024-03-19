MIL OSI Poland – 15.03.2024 Berlin Weimar Triangle Summit in Berlin

Source: Republic of Poland in English

Weimar Triangle Summit in Berlin15.03.2024

The main topic of talks between the leaders of Polish, Germany and France was security in the region – they speak with one voice in this area. It is now crucial to support Ukraine in its war against the Russian aggressor. Donald Tusk’s conversation with Olaf Scholz and Emmanuel Macron also focused on increasing the defence potential of Europe as a whole. The next Weimar Triangle summit will take place in Warsaw in early summer.

Solidarity support for Ukraine

“Sometimes it happens in diplomacy, in politics, that good ideas come quickly and suddenly. And if people have good will, then you can start working immediately. This was the case with the organisation of this summit in Berlin,” said Prime Minister Donald Tusk after the meeting.

The leaders of Polish, Germany and France discussed the need to support our eastern neighbor. The most important lesson was that we must not slow down the pace of military and financial aid to Ukraine. Cooperation on this issue within the Weimar Triangle is crucial.

“We have decided that assistance to Ukraine must be immediate and as intensive as possible. We want to spend our money, we want to help in all possible ways – here and now. So that the situation of Ukraine in the coming weeks and months improves, not deteriorates, stressed Donald Tusk in Berlin.

During the talks, the issue of trade with Ukraine also came up. The head of the Polish government thanked the leaders of France and Germany for “understanding the arguments and for their readiness to support the Polish point of view during our talks in Brussels”.

Good transatlantic relations

The head of the Polish government shared with the President of France and the Chancellor of Germany his reflections from his visit to Washington. He stressed that Europe, including Poland, France and Germany, feel responsible for transatlantic relations, including relations with the US.

– Europe and we, as the Weimar Triangle, feel responsible for the best possible future for transatlantic relations. At the same time, we are aware and we draw consequences from this – no one and nothing will take away the responsibility for our security and for our future from us, Europeans, said the Prime Minister.

Strengthening the European Union’s defence potential

In the face of the war on our eastern border, it is important to take all possible measures to increase the production of ammunition and armaments in the EU. Investment and development of the European defence industry is needed.

“We are convinced that regardless of different political scenarios, the stronger Europe, the greater the opportunity for Ukraine and the better relations, today and in the future, including transatlantic relations,” said President Tusk.

Support for Moldova

The leaders of the Weimar Triangle also identified support for Moldova as one of their common priorities.

“Moldova will be the object of our special political tenderness. I am glad that we have decided that one of our common priorities will be to help Moldova in these difficult moments,” stressed the Prime Minister.

