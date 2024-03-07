Финансовые новости: Risk Parameters Change for the Securities

Source: MIL-OSI Russian Language News
Moscow Exchange – Московская Биржа
The following risk parameters will be changed:
|Ticker
|IR risk (downward scenario) – SECΔ_1 (Y0/Y1)
|New value effective for
|Current value
|New value
|POSI
|35%
|77%
|13.03.2024 – 14.03.2024
