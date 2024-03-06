MIL OSI Poland – 29.02.2024 Poland and Latvia: common solutions to common issues

Source: Republic of Poland in English

Poland and Latvia: common solutions to common issues29.02.2024

Prime Minister Donald Tusk met with Prime Minister of Latvia Evika Siliņa, who made her first official visit to Poland. Their talks were focused on the issue of security in the region. Both Prime Ministers also discussed Ukraine’s accession to the European Union, as well as the expansion of NATO, which was joined by Sweden and Finland. They announced that Poland and Latvia would continue working together on resolving the issues concerning the agricultural sector. The Latvian Prime Minister also highlighted the fruitful cooperation between both countries to date.

Working to ensure security in Europe

Prime Minister Donald Tusk pointed out that as of today, security remains the most important matter for the entire region, noting that NATO was bolstered thanks to the accession of Sweden and Finland. The Prime Ministers also discussed the situation in Moldova.

Our meeting concerned mainly security issues regarding Latvia, Poland, the entire region of the European Union and NATO – Prime Minister Donald Tusk said.

The Russian Federation poses a clear and present threat, which is why European countries and NATO need to take steps to increase our military capabilities.

Europe needs to realise that this new arms race started by Russia, as well as the Russian invasion of Ukraine are a wake-up call for all European governments – Mr. Tusk highlighted.

Ukraine can count on Polish and Latvian support

The European Union and NATO Member States have to focus on supporting Ukraine in its fight against the Russian invasion. That much is obvious to the Latvian government.

We need to work together with the European Union and NATO. We will also continue to be the most vocal advocates for adequate support for Ukraine that will enable it to emerge victorious from this war. Our future depends on this cooperation – the Latvian Prime Minister said.

Stable agricultural market a key priority

Both governments see the security of their farmers as one of the key priorities. The issue of food and grain surpluses, as well as unfair competition, does not only concern Ukraine. Polish and European markets are destabilised by an uncontrolled influx of products from Russia and Belarus. Latvia has already embargoed Russian products. The Polish government will also consider doing so.

Latvia has decided to embargo Russian products, following a decision by the Latvian parliament. I want to reiterate that we will keep a close eye on the outcome of this decision, and I do not rule out that Poland will also make a similar decision regarding this matter – Mr. Tusk noted.

Prime Minister Evika Siliņa pledged her support for the Polish government, should Poland decide to embargo Russian products.

We have imposed an embargo on grain products from Russia and Belarus. We will openly share all the information with Poland. If Poland decides to follow in our footsteps, we will offer our full support as partners – Prime Minister Evika Siliņa noted.

Cooperation on security and development

Mr. Tusk also outlined the steps that Warsaw and Riga are going to take to bolster security in the broadest sense, in particular in the energy and transport sectors.

In terms of energy security, we are working to link our grid with Poland’s. We have already developed an action plan, which is now set into motion on both sides – the Latvian Prime Minister noted.

Mr. Tusk expressed gratitude towards the Latvian Prime Minister for the fruitful cooperation to date.

I am glad that we have a comprehensive understanding of the key matters at hand in the region, and I am happy that the relations between Riga and Warsaw are great. I also enjoy the cooperation with the Latvian Prime Minister in Brussels – representing the same political groups makes it easier for us to arrive at a consensus in various matters. That is also the outcome of our meeting here –a joint statement and assurances of further cooperation in Brussels – Prime Minister Donald Tusk noted.

