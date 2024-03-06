MIL OSI Poland – 28.02.2024 KPRM Polish-Norwegian relations a model for other countries in the world

Source: Republic of Poland in English

Cooperation with Norway is our priority

As Prime Minister Donald Tusk pointed out, Poland and Norway are linked not only by friendship, but also by cooperation in many areas, including energy and security. Both countries also share the same stance towards Russian aggression against Ukraine.

Polish-Norwegian relations can be seen as a model for other countries in the world, and I am glad to confirm that after the first part of our meeting today, my opinion on that remains unchanged – Prime Minister Tusk pointed out.

The Norwegian Prime Minister confirmed that Poland remains one of the key partners for his country.

As I have stated many times in the past, I believe that Norway has not had as close of a partnership as with Poland over the past 30 years. What is more, during this time we have deepened and broadened our relations. Today we are trading partners, technological partners, we develop our societies, we are mutual allies as NATO Member States, and we work together in the area of security – stated the Norwegian Prime Minister.

A shared outlook at supporting Ukraine

Poland and Norway are actively supporting Ukraine following the Russian invasion, which started two years ago. As Prime Minister Donald Tusk pointed out, both countries share the same view on providing further aid to Ukraine.

I am glad to see that we have a shared outlook at this issue. Both countries want to bolster the assistance provided to Ukraine in terms of armaments and funds for the rebuilding process, as well as sustaining the Ukrainian economy. We want to motivate others as well. The details will be worked out during further bilateral meetings – said Prime Minister Donald Tusk.

Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre noted that the war in Ukraine has dramatically changed the security situation in Europe.

Since the start of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine, security remains the top priority. This event has profoundly changed the security situation in Europe. We need to keep in mind on what this war is about. It is about the freedom of Ukraine and the Ukrainian people. And Poland has shouldered the burden by taking in a great many Ukrainian refugees – the Norwegian Prime Minister stated.

Valuable close cooperation on security issues

Prime Minister Donald Tusk reaffirmed Poland’s appreciation of its cooperation in the energy sector with Norway as one of the elements contributing to the country’s security, along with military cooperation.

I particularly value our cooperation in the area of energy, as it contributes to our joint security, just like military cooperation – another aspect of our relations we are very happy about. The equipment purchased from our Norwegian friends constitutes one of the most modern and effective elements of our defensive capabilities on the Baltic Sea, while energy cooperation has provided Poland with real diversification of its energy mix. All of this makes our partnership central to our security and I appreciate it a lot – the Polish Prime Minister stated.

Military security of the Baltic Sea countries

The Norwegian Prime Minister pointed out that NATO should not be seen as a threat, but as a security guarantee for its Member States.

NATO is not a threat to anyone. It simply guarantees collective security. We need to think and make wise, responsible decisions that will bolster our defensive capabilities, our cooperation and our support for Ukraine – Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre noted.

Mr. Tusk advocated for intensifying the efforts of the Nordic States within the framework of NATO that will contribute to increasing the security of the Baltic Sea.

I am glad to have heard from you that the close cooperation of the three Nordic States – Norway, Sweden and Finland – within the framework of NATO will be further intensified and focused in part on the security of the Baltic Sea. We have decided today that Poland will also collaborate with our Nordic partners on military security of the countries bordering the Baltic Sea. During our talks, I reiterated that I am open to more in-depth conversations concerning this matter – Mr. Tusk pointed out.

