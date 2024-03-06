MIL OSI Poland – 05.01.2024 Pricing of EUR bond – additional information

Source: Republic of Poland in English

With reference to the press release from January 04, 2024 on the pricing of 10-year and 20-year EUR denominated benchmark bonds maturing on January 11, 2034, and January 11, 2044, the Ministry of Finance presents additional information concerning the structure of investors.

The structure of buyers was diversified. The 10-year bonds were allocated to investors from: United Kingdom (43%), Germany (18%), Middle East (7%), Poland (5%), Austria (3%), Benelux (3%), France (3%), Switzerland (3%), other European countries (14%) and other countries outside of Europe (2%).

In terms of investor type, the buyers group of 10-year bonds included: investment funds (57%), banks (19%), central banks and public institutions (14%), insurance institutions and pension funds (4%) and other financial institutions (6%).

The 20-year bonds were allocated to investors from: United Kingdom (52%), Germany (18%) , Austria (4%), France (4%), Switzerland (4%), Middle East (3%), Poland (1%), other European countries (10%) and other countries outside of Europe (4%).

In terms of investor type, the buyers group of 10-year bonds included: investment funds (53%), banks (12%), central banks and public institutions (12%), insurance institutions and pension funds (11%) and other financial institutions (12%).

