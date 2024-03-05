Финансовые новости: Spectra 7.21 upgrade

Source: MIL-OSI Russian Language News

Source: Moscow Exchange – Московская Биржа –

Dear clients of the Derivatives market,

In addition to the Moscow Exchange News for developers No. 12, we draw your attention to the fact that in version 7.21 there will be a change in the composition of the report packages:

Reports multilegordlog_XXYY.csv, onlineregXXYY.csv transferred from the package FOYYYYMMDD_2.zip – “VK reports on the results of clearing” in the EXCHANGEYYYYMMDD package.zip – “Evening trading reports of the Derivatives market “.

Package FOYYYYMMDD_2.zip – signed by a representative of the NCC. The EXCHANGE package is yyyymmdd.The zip will be signed by a representative of the Exchange.

The full list of changes is given in the attached file.

The date of launch into commercial operation is th16 march 2024



+7 (495) 363-3232

PR@moex.com Контактная информация для СМИ+7 (495) 363-3232

Обратите внимание; Эта информация является необработанным контентом непосредственно из источника информации. Это точно соответствует тому, что утверждает источник, и не отражает позицию MIL-OSI или ее клиентов.

Please note; This information is raw content directly from the information source. It is accurate to what the source is stating and does not reflect the position of MIL-OSI or its clients.

MIL OSI