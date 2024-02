Source: Republic of Poland in English

Ministry of Finance is pleased to announce that the following payments in foreign currencies were made for service of foreign debt in January 2024:

principal – equivalent of EUR 3 880.7 m (PLN 16 970.1 m),

interest – equivalent of EUR 367.8 m (PLN 1 613.0 m).

As of the end of January 2024 foreign currency funds on budgetary accounts were equivalent of EUR 10 460.9 m (PLN 45 435.8 m).

