MIL OSI Poland – 23.11.2023 Pricing of EUR bond – additional information

With reference to the press release on the pricing of 7-year EUR denominated benchmark bond maturing on November 29, 2030, which was conducted on November 22, 2023, the Ministry of Finance presents additional information concerning the structure of investors.

The structure of buyers was well diversified. The bonds were allocated to investors from: United Kingdom and Ireland (26%), Germany and Austria (18%), Poland (13%), Benelux (8%), Nordics (7%), Bulgaria (5%), Italy (5%), Switzerland (4%), France (3%) and others (11%).

In terms of investor type the buyers group included: asset managers (51%), banks (19%), central banks and public institutions (16%), insurance and pension companies (8%) as well as hedge funds (6%).

