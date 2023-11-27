MIL OSI Poland – 22.11.2023 Pricing of EUR bond

Source: Republic of Poland in English

The Ministry of Finance priced on November 22, 2023 a 7-year EUR denominated benchmark bond maturing on November 29, 2030. The nominal amount of the issue was EUR 1.25bn. The orderbook exceeded EUR 4bn.

The bond was priced at the level of 70 basis points over mid-swap rate, yielding 3.72% with annual coupon of 3.625%.

The issue was executed under Republic of Poland’s Euro Medium Term Note (EMTN) Programme. The lead managers on the transaction were: BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, Santander and Société Générale.

