Финансовые новости: Risk parameters change on the Securities market

CCP NCC changes the following risk parameters on Securities market starting from October 31-st 2023:



Market risk rates and concentration limits:

№ Ticker Market risk rates from 31.10.2023 Concentration limits from 31.10.2023 S1_min S2_min S3_min LK1 LK2 1 RU000A100VX2 12% 26% 40% 140,000 700,000 2 RU000A101RJ7 8% 11% 14% 100,000 500,000

Collateral for stress:

№ Актив Collateral for stress from 31.10.2023 г. UP scenario Down scenario 1 RU000A100VX2 2.0% 2.0% 2 RU000A101RJ7 1.0% 1.0%



