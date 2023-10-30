Финансовые новости: Risk parameters change on the Securities market

Source: MIL-OSI Russian Language News
Source: Moscow Exchange – Московская Биржа –
CCP NCC changes the following risk parameters on Securities market starting from October 31-st 2023:
- Market risk rates and concentration limits:
|№
|Ticker
|Market risk rates from 31.10.2023
|Concentration limits from 31.10.2023
|S1_min
|S2_min
|S3_min
|LK1
|LK2
|1
|RU000A100VX2
|12%
|26%
|40%
|140,000
|700,000
|2
|RU000A101RJ7
|8%
|11%
|14%
|100,000
|500,000
- Collateral for stress:
|№
|Актив
|Collateral for stress from 31.10.2023 г.
|UP scenario
|Down scenario
|1
|RU000A100VX2
|2.0%
|2.0%
|2
|RU000A101RJ7
|1.0%
|1.0%
Контактная информация для СМИ
+7 (495) 363-3232
PR@moex.com
+7 (495) 363-3232
PR@moex.com
Обратите внимание; Эта информация является необработанным контентом непосредственно из источника информации. Это точно соответствует тому, что утверждает источник, и не отражает позицию MIL-OSI или ее клиентов.
Please note; This information is raw content directly from the information source. It is accurate to what the source is stating and does not reflect the position of MIL-OSI or its clients.