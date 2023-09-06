Posted on by MIL-OSI Publisher

Финансовые новости: Risk parameters change on Securities market

Source: MIL-OSI Russian Language News

Source: Moscow Exchange – Московская Биржа –

CCP NCC changes PcH_max parameter value that defines price up limit on Securities market starting from September 6, 2023:

Ticker Current value PcH_max New value PcH_max
1 CHGZ 40% 10%
2 BRZL 40% 10%
3 LNZL 40% 10%
4 LNZLP 20% 10%
