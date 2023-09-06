Финансовые новости: Risk parameters change on Securities market

Source: MIL-OSI Russian Language News

Source: Moscow Exchange – Московская Биржа –

CCP NCC changes PcH_max parameter value that defines price up limit on Securities market starting from September 6, 2023:

№ Ticker Current value PcH_max New value PcH_max 1 CHGZ 40% 10% 2 BRZL 40% 10% 3 LNZL 40% 10% 4 LNZLP 20% 10%



