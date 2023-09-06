Финансовые новости: Risk parameters change on Securities market

Source: MIL-OSI Russian Language News
Source: Moscow Exchange – Московская Биржа –
CCP NCC changes PcH_max parameter value that defines price up limit on Securities market starting from September 6, 2023:
|№
|Ticker
|Current value PcH_max
|New value PcH_max
|1
|CHGZ
|40%
|10%
|2
|BRZL
|40%
|10%
|3
|LNZL
|40%
|10%
|4
|LNZLP
|20%
|10%
Контактная информация для СМИ
+7 (495) 363-3232
PR@moex.com
+7 (495) 363-3232
PR@moex.com
Обратите внимание; Эта информация является необработанным контентом непосредственно из источника информации. Это точно соответствует тому, что утверждает источник, и не отражает позицию MIL-OSI или ее клиентов.
Please note; This information is raw content directly from the information source. It is accurate to what the source is stating and does not reflect the position of MIL-OSI or its clients.