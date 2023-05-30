MIL OSI Poland – 15.05.2023 Information on transactions held by Ministry of Finance on the financial market in 2022

Source: Republic of Poland in English

The Ministry of Finance informs that in 2022 following transactions were concluded on the financial market:

1) Exchange of foreign currency.

In 2022, as in previous years, Ministry of Finance exchanged foreign currencies on the financial market and in the central bank. Total exchange amounted to equivalent of EUR 10.3 bn. in National Bank of Poland and 7.4 bn. on the financial markets. The Supreme Chamber of Control did not raise any objections connected with the rationale and effectiveness of these operations.

MIL OSI